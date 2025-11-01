Kansas high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, October 31, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Augusta 33, McPherson 20
Basehor-Linwood 28, Blue Valley Southwest 10
Beloit 50, Lakin 0
Bishop Miege 57, Atchison 7
Blue Valley North 49, Washington 18
Blue Valley West 42, East 35
Buhler 52, Independence 22
Central 35, Abilene 7
Central 68, West 22
Centralia 54, Onaga 20
Chanute 29, Louisburg 28
Cheney 36, Concordia 10
Clay Center 47, Scott 29
DeSoto 49, Highland Park 16
Derby 49, Topeka 0
East 27, Dodge City 18
Eudora 56, Field Kindley 6
Frankfort 38, Thunder Ridge 36
Frontenac 55, Bishop Ward 6
Girard 35, Neodesha 8
Great Bend 49, Newton 14
Hayden 70, Columbus 7
Hesston 35, Trinity Academy 0
Hillsboro 18, Ellsworth 17
Hoisington 74, Halstead 24
Holcomb 53, Colby 20
Holton 54, Baldwin 12
Hugoton 35, Collegiate 20
Hutchinson 34, Emporia 0
Jackson Heights 58, Southeast 0
Jefferson County North 30, McLouth 14
Jefferson West 45, Anderson County 6
Junction City 55, West 7
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 63, El Dorado 0
Labette County 56, Bonner Springs 12
Lawrence Free State 61, Olathe East 47
Leavenworth 32, Pittsburg 22
Liberal 41, Seaman 17
Maize 76, North 0
Manhattan 47, Garden City 15
Marion 20, Sacred Heart 12
Mill Valley 35, Blue Valley 26
Mulvane 47, Circle 0
Northwest 57, Haysville Campus 14
Olathe North 28, South 7
Olathe South 35, Blue Valley Northwest 20
Osage City 35, Royal Valley 0
Ottawa 14, Lansing 0
Paola 69, Sumner Academy 12
Phillipsburg 49, Minneapolis 0
Pratt 42, Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 14
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 34, Wabaunsee 0
Riverton 26, Cherryvale 0
Rose Hill 36, Ulysses 13
Rossville 71, Mission Valley 0
Russell 25, Cimarron 14
Santa Fe Trail 20, Perry-Lecompton 14
Silver Lake 29, St. Marys 8
South 24, Andover 20
Southeast 7, Heights 0
Spring Hill 74, Harmon 0
St. James Academy 57, Shawnee Heights 28
Sterling 63, Herington 6
Tonganoxie 45, Fort Scott 0
Wamego 50, Winfield 14
Washburn Rural 37, South 0
Wellington 37, Arkansas City 20