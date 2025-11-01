High School

Kansas high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from the First Round of Kansas high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Photo by Jimmy Jones

The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, October 31, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Kansas High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KSHSAA) - October 31, 2025

Kansas high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025

Augusta 33, McPherson 20

Basehor-Linwood 28, Blue Valley Southwest 10

Beloit 50, Lakin 0

Bishop Miege 57, Atchison 7

Blue Valley North 49, Washington 18

Blue Valley West 42, East 35

Buhler 52, Independence 22

Central 35, Abilene 7

Central 68, West 22

Centralia 54, Onaga 20

Chanute 29, Louisburg 28

Cheney 36, Concordia 10

Clay Center 47, Scott 29

DeSoto 49, Highland Park 16

Derby 49, Topeka 0

East 27, Dodge City 18

Eudora 56, Field Kindley 6

Frankfort 38, Thunder Ridge 36

Frontenac 55, Bishop Ward 6

Girard 35, Neodesha 8

Great Bend 49, Newton 14

Hayden 70, Columbus 7

Hesston 35, Trinity Academy 0

Hillsboro 18, Ellsworth 17

Hoisington 74, Halstead 24

Holcomb 53, Colby 20

Holton 54, Baldwin 12

Hugoton 35, Collegiate 20

Hutchinson 34, Emporia 0

Jackson Heights 58, Southeast 0

Jefferson County North 30, McLouth 14

Jefferson West 45, Anderson County 6

Junction City 55, West 7

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 63, El Dorado 0

Labette County 56, Bonner Springs 12

Lawrence Free State 61, Olathe East 47

Leavenworth 32, Pittsburg 22

Liberal 41, Seaman 17

Maize 76, North 0

Manhattan 47, Garden City 15

Marion 20, Sacred Heart 12

Mill Valley 35, Blue Valley 26

Mulvane 47, Circle 0

Northwest 57, Haysville Campus 14

Olathe North 28, South 7

Olathe South 35, Blue Valley Northwest 20

Osage City 35, Royal Valley 0

Ottawa 14, Lansing 0

Paola 69, Sumner Academy 12

Phillipsburg 49, Minneapolis 0

Pratt 42, Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 14

Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 34, Wabaunsee 0

Riverton 26, Cherryvale 0

Rose Hill 36, Ulysses 13

Rossville 71, Mission Valley 0

Russell 25, Cimarron 14

Santa Fe Trail 20, Perry-Lecompton 14

Silver Lake 29, St. Marys 8

South 24, Andover 20

Southeast 7, Heights 0

Spring Hill 74, Harmon 0

St. James Academy 57, Shawnee Heights 28

Sterling 63, Herington 6

Tonganoxie 45, Fort Scott 0

Wamego 50, Winfield 14

Washburn Rural 37, South 0

Wellington 37, Arkansas City 20

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Kansas