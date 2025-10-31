Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, October 31, including 20 games featuring preseason statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to the first round of the playoffs.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 15 Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Blue Valley Northwest vs Olathe South.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 21 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Shawnee Heights vs St. James.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 19 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Bishop Miege vs Atchinson.
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Scott vs Clay Center.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Ellsworth vs Hillsboro.
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 15 Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Marion vs Sacred Heart.
