Kansas high school QB accounts for 10 touchdowns in 120-point affair
Wyatt Griffin had a night he'll never forget on Friday.
Coming off a shutout loss in Week 1, Chase County's dual-threat quarterback wasn't in the mood for another shutout when the team took on Kiowa County. Instead, he atoned for that loss with 10 touchdowns as Chase County overwhelmed Kiowa County 70-50 in a Kansas 8-man showdown.
Griffin's big night accounted for nearly half of the 25 touchdowns he amassed all of last season.
He didn't throw it much on Friday, but Griffin was efficient through the air as his seven completions went for 192 yards and three scores. The real danger for Kiowa County, however, was his legs, as Griffin rushed 30 times for 315 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns - including a 65-yarder.
Friday’s game was a stark contrast to Week 1, when Little River dominated Chase County 50-0. Against Kiowa County, Griffin wasn't letting that happen again.
He kicked off the game with a 4-yard run, capped with a two-point conversion run by Clark Miller to make it 8-0 early in the first quarter. After Kiowa County tied it, Griffin found junior wide receiver Maddex Meyer on a 63-yard strike. Carter Mann's conversion run made it 16-8.
With the game tied again at 16, Griffin found Pake Bailey on a 37-yard touchdown pass, and Meyer's conversion run helped cap the first quarter for Chase County.
Griffin pulled the team back from a 28-24 deficit early in the second quarter with a 46-yard touchdown run to make it 30-28 and later tied the game at 36 going into the half with a 16-yard run.
The senior took over in the third, throwing a 19-yard TD to Carter Mann before adding touchdown runs of 65, 26 and 1 yard to give the Bulldogs a 62-36 lead. He later made it 70-42 with a 38-yard run to cap a 34-point third quarter for the Bulldogs.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Not to be overlooked, Beyer, a junior receiver and running back, also came up huge for Chase County. The 5-foot-7 speedster caught Griffin's longest pass of the night - a 65-yard strike - and finished the game with two catches for 105 yards and a TD. He also for a two-point conversion.
Bailey, a freshman caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown and Mann, a sophomore hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a pair of two-point conversions.
It's safe to call Griffin's night a career performance. As a junior, he completed 34 of 59 passes for 738 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed 79 times for 583 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs to a 7-3 record and a No. 23 ranking in Kansas 8-man football.
With the win, Chase County improved to 1-1 on the season.