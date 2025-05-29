High School

Kansas (KSHSAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/28/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Kansas high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

The postseason has arrived for Kansas high school baseball.

The playoffs begin in the Sunflower State in Classes 1A-6A, with a handful of games getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Kansas, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

Stick with High School on SI Kansas for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 KSHSAA baseball playoffs.

Kansas high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the KSHSAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KSHSAA's Classes 1A-6A:

CLASS 6A

No. 8 Washburn Rural at No. 1 Lawrence Free State

No. 5 Maize at No. 4 Manhatten

No. 7 West at No. 2 Olathe West

No. 6 Blue Valley at No. 3 Mill Valley

CLASS 5A

No. 8 Valley Carter at No. 1 Aquinas

No. 5 Hays at No. 4 Shawnee Heights

No. 7 Piper at No. 2 Great Bend

No. 6 Eisenhower at No. 3 Blue Valley Southwest

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Tonganoxie at No. 1 McPherson

No. 5 Rock Creek at No. 4 Mulvane

No. 7 Abilene at No. 2 Fort Scott

No. 6 Clay Center at No. 3 Paola

CLASS 3A

No. 8 Sabetha at No. 1 Jefferson West

No. 5 Hesston at No. 4 Silver Lake

No. 7 Russell at No. 2 Humboldt

No. 6 Columbus at No. 3 Trinity Academy

CLASS 1A/2A

No. 8 Medicine Lodge at No. 1 Valley Falls

No. 5 Remington at No. 4 Rossville

No. 7 Douglass at No. 2 Central Heights

No. 6 St. Mary's-Colgan at No. 3 Thomas More Prep-Marian

