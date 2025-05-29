Kansas (KSHSAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/28/2025)
The postseason has arrived for Kansas high school baseball.
The playoffs begin in the Sunflower State in Classes 1A-6A, with a handful of games getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Kansas, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Kansas high school baseball playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI Kansas for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 KSHSAA baseball playoffs.
Kansas high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the KSHSAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KSHSAA's Classes 1A-6A:
CLASS 6A
No. 8 Washburn Rural at No. 1 Lawrence Free State
No. 5 Maize at No. 4 Manhatten
No. 7 West at No. 2 Olathe West
No. 6 Blue Valley at No. 3 Mill Valley
CLASS 5A
No. 8 Valley Carter at No. 1 Aquinas
No. 5 Hays at No. 4 Shawnee Heights
No. 7 Piper at No. 2 Great Bend
No. 6 Eisenhower at No. 3 Blue Valley Southwest
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Tonganoxie at No. 1 McPherson
No. 5 Rock Creek at No. 4 Mulvane
No. 7 Abilene at No. 2 Fort Scott
No. 6 Clay Center at No. 3 Paola
CLASS 3A
No. 8 Sabetha at No. 1 Jefferson West
No. 5 Hesston at No. 4 Silver Lake
No. 7 Russell at No. 2 Humboldt
No. 6 Columbus at No. 3 Trinity Academy
CLASS 1A/2A
No. 8 Medicine Lodge at No. 1 Valley Falls
No. 5 Remington at No. 4 Rossville
No. 7 Douglass at No. 2 Central Heights
No. 6 St. Mary's-Colgan at No. 3 Thomas More Prep-Marian
