Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – March 17, 2026

Central Florida high school baseball teams continue to tear it up on the diamond heading into mid-March.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 2-6, 2026: Melbourne C/OF Delmis Rosario.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 22, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Carson Balls, C/RHP/UTIL, Orangewood Christian School

The Bowling Green State commit went 4-for-4 with two doubles, home run and two RBI to power the Rams past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 8-0.

JT Costello, 1B/RHP, Bishop Moore

Senior struck out 11 and walked just one in five innings to propel the Hornets past Edgewater, 12-3.

Josiah Florence, P, South Lake

Pitched a complete game, striking out three, to guide the Eagles past Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 4-0.

Waylon Hess, P, Deltona

Sophomore fanned seven batters in five no-hit innings to lead the Eagles past Warner Christian, 10-0.

Ricardo Montero, C/INF, Geneva School

The eighth-grader went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBI to march the Knights past The First Academy-Leesburg, 15-1.

Gavin Lollis, P, Lake Mary

Star senior struck out nine in five innings to power the Rams past rival Seminole, 7-2.

Jometh Morales, P, Innovation

Senior pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings, striking out 12 and walking just one, to lead the Bulls past Kissimmee Gateway, 5-0.

Jace Jenniex, OF/INF/P, Dr. Phillips

Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI to power the Panthers past Lake Nona, 10-2.

Ryland Sander, UTIL, Winter Springs

Went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored to lead the Bears past rival Oviedo, 11-2.

Oliver Dugan, P, Lake Highland Prep

Pitched a three-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out seven, and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to march the Highlanders past Trinity Prep, 10-0.

Carlos Feliciano, C/P, Montverde Academy

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI to guide the Eagles past IMG Gray, 10-7.

Santiago Montero, POS, Tohopekaliga

Fantastic freshman went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, four runs scored and one RBI to power the Tigers past Davenport, 9-4.

CJ Nassar, UTIL, Boone

Junior went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI to guide the Braves past Olympia, 9-4.

Braeden Barnes, OF/LHP, Eustis

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI to power the Panthers past Pine Ridge, 8-5.

Leland Smith, C/INF/P, Crooms Academy

Senior went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBI in a 19-1 victory against Altamonte Christian.

Jacob Hair, INF/OF/RHP, Mount Dora Christian

Senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past The First Academy-Leesburg, 18-0.

Francisco Rodriguez, P, Foundation Academy

Senior struck out seven in a 3-0 complete-game win against Umatilla.

Jose Hernandez, OF, Mount Dora

Junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run scored and two RBI to power the Hurricanes past Wekiva, 18-0.

Morgan Corder, 1B/RHP, Spruce Creek

Junior went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI to guide the Hawks past Winter Springs, 4-3.

Jesse Decter, RHP/INF, Merritt Island

Junior scattered six hits in five innings, striking out nine, to help the Mustangs edge Satellite, 6-5, in eight innings in a battle between two of Brevard County’s best teams.

Brandon Bell, UTIL, Satellite

Junior went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI to help the Scorpions sting Palm Bay, 17-4, in six innings.

Clay MacConnell, RHP, Melbourne

The junior threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout, striking out 10, to power the Bulldogs past Vero Beach, 1-0.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962