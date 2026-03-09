Central Florida high school baseball teams are shining at the plate and on the mound in the early going of the 2026 season.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 20 athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played March 2-6, 2026.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 15, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Ty Arafet, P/1B/DH, The First Academy (Orlando)

Star senior pitcher struck out three in four innings to march the defending Class 2A state champ Royals past St. Petersburg Northside Christian, 3-2.

Max Anderson, P/OH, Edgewater

Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI, and pitched three no-hit innings to pick up the win in a 15-2 victory against Lake Buena Vista.

Jose Taveras, P, Foundation Academy

The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI to power the Lions past Deltona Trinity Christian, 16-7.

Brayden Crow, P/OF, Horizon

Junior pitched five shutout innings, striking out six, to lead the Hawks past Wekiva, 14-0.

Brody Cone, C/INF, Dr. Phillips

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to power the Panthers past Ocoee, 5-3.

Griffin Elliott, UTIL, University High (Orlando)

Sophomore went 3-for-4 with two RBI to guide the Cougars past Lake Nona, 11-5.

Keltan Fitzgerald, P, Hagerty

Senior struck out 12 and walked just one in five innings to lead the Huskies past Lyman, 3-2.

Gavin Lollis, P, Lake Mary

The senior pitched a complete-game, one-hitter, striking out seven and walking two, to power the Rams past Lake Brantley, 3-2.

Tony Castro, P, Bishop Moore

Star senior hurled a two-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out a whopping 14 batters and walking none, to lead the Hornets past Kissimmee Osceola, 4-0.

Rafael Martinez, P/1B, St. Cloud

Sophomore struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings pitched to pick up the win in a 3-2 victory against Harmony.

Miles Gotlib, P, Winter Park

Senior struck out six and walked two while pitching a five-inning shutout to power the Wildcats past Timber Creek, 2-0.

Jordan Livingston, P, Spruce Creek

The senior scattered five hits and allowed just one run in six innings, striking out five, to lead the Hawks past Winter Park, 2-1, in a battle between two of Florida’s best teams.

Nicholas Vnencak, UTIL, Real Life Christian

Super sophomore ripped three hits, including a triple, scored two runs and drove in two more in an 11-5 victory against Oasis Christian.

Lucas Ostolaza, P, Lake Brantley

Talented junior fanned 12 batters and walked only three in 5 2/3 innings to march the Patriots past South Lake, 1-0.

Eric Cunningham, C/1B, Deltona

Junior smacked three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs to power the Wolves past Father Lopez, 12-2.

Jadiel Perez, SS/INF, Harmony

Senior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI to steer the Longhorns past Kissimmee Osceola, 13-2.

Brody Vogel, OF/INF, Merritt Island

Junior went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Mustangs past John Carroll Catholic, 11-1.

Carter Lee, P/CF, Viera

The 6-foot-2 sophomore struck out 11 and walked only two in six innings pitched to guide the Hawks past Eau Gallie, 4-0.

Delmis Rosario, C/OF, Melbourne

Super sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, and two runs scored to power the Bulldogs past rival Palm Bay, 6-3.

Eli Welsh, UTIL, Satellite

The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, one run scored and four RBI to lead the Scorpions past Martin County High, 14-8.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

