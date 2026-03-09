Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – March 9, 2026
Central Florida high school baseball teams are shining at the plate and on the mound in the early going of the 2026 season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 20 athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played March 2-6, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 15, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Ty Arafet, P/1B/DH, The First Academy (Orlando)
Star senior pitcher struck out three in four innings to march the defending Class 2A state champ Royals past St. Petersburg Northside Christian, 3-2.
Max Anderson, P/OH, Edgewater
Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI, and pitched three no-hit innings to pick up the win in a 15-2 victory against Lake Buena Vista.
Jose Taveras, P, Foundation Academy
The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI to power the Lions past Deltona Trinity Christian, 16-7.
Brayden Crow, P/OF, Horizon
Junior pitched five shutout innings, striking out six, to lead the Hawks past Wekiva, 14-0.
Brody Cone, C/INF, Dr. Phillips
Senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to power the Panthers past Ocoee, 5-3.
Griffin Elliott, UTIL, University High (Orlando)
Sophomore went 3-for-4 with two RBI to guide the Cougars past Lake Nona, 11-5.
Keltan Fitzgerald, P, Hagerty
Senior struck out 12 and walked just one in five innings to lead the Huskies past Lyman, 3-2.
Gavin Lollis, P, Lake Mary
The senior pitched a complete-game, one-hitter, striking out seven and walking two, to power the Rams past Lake Brantley, 3-2.
Tony Castro, P, Bishop Moore
Star senior hurled a two-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out a whopping 14 batters and walking none, to lead the Hornets past Kissimmee Osceola, 4-0.
Rafael Martinez, P/1B, St. Cloud
Sophomore struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings pitched to pick up the win in a 3-2 victory against Harmony.
Miles Gotlib, P, Winter Park
Senior struck out six and walked two while pitching a five-inning shutout to power the Wildcats past Timber Creek, 2-0.
Jordan Livingston, P, Spruce Creek
The senior scattered five hits and allowed just one run in six innings, striking out five, to lead the Hawks past Winter Park, 2-1, in a battle between two of Florida’s best teams.
Nicholas Vnencak, UTIL, Real Life Christian
Super sophomore ripped three hits, including a triple, scored two runs and drove in two more in an 11-5 victory against Oasis Christian.
Lucas Ostolaza, P, Lake Brantley
Talented junior fanned 12 batters and walked only three in 5 2/3 innings to march the Patriots past South Lake, 1-0.
Eric Cunningham, C/1B, Deltona
Junior smacked three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs to power the Wolves past Father Lopez, 12-2.
Jadiel Perez, SS/INF, Harmony
Senior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI to steer the Longhorns past Kissimmee Osceola, 13-2.
Brody Vogel, OF/INF, Merritt Island
Junior went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Mustangs past John Carroll Catholic, 11-1.
Carter Lee, P/CF, Viera
The 6-foot-2 sophomore struck out 11 and walked only two in six innings pitched to guide the Hawks past Eau Gallie, 4-0.
Delmis Rosario, C/OF, Melbourne
Super sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, and two runs scored to power the Bulldogs past rival Palm Bay, 6-3.
Eli Welsh, UTIL, Satellite
The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, one run scored and four RBI to lead the Scorpions past Martin County High, 14-8.
