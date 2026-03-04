Don Bosco Prep Will Host a Florida Power in 2026 Football Opener; Full Schedule Announced

Football schedules for the 2026 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

In 2025, Don Bosco Prep posted an 11-1 record and finished No. 2 in the Final High School on SI New Jersey Rankings. In the Non-Public A state championship at MetLife Stadium, Bosco held a 14-10 halftime lead against St. Joseph Regional but fell 24-21. A turnover on a kickoff return and the Green Knights' second-half scoring proved decisive, leaving Don Bosco still seeking its first state title in over a decade, as St. Joseph Regional claimed the No. 1 spot.

Another Demanding Schedule Awaits

Five opponents on the 2026 schedule appeared in last season’s final rankings, with four in the Top 10. Key matchups include road games at Bergen Catholic (No. 3) on Oct. 3 and St. Peter's Prep (No. 6) on Oct. 23. Home contests against DePaul Catholic (No. 9) on Oct. 16 and Paramus Catholic (No. 13) add to the difficulty.

The Sept. 25 home game against St. Joseph Regional offers an early rematch and opportunity to address last year's title game loss. Other games provide limited breaks: a road contest at Pope John XXIII (Sept. 12) and a home date with Delbarton (Oct. 30).

Early Out-of-State Tests

The season begins with two non-New Jersey opponents. Don Bosco hosts Florida's Armwood High School in the opener on Aug. 28, an opponent known for its team speed and athletic talent. The following week, on Sept. 4, the Ironmen travel to Philadelphia to face perennial Pennsylvania powerhouse Roman Catholic High.

Sabella Continues to Lead

Head coach Dan Sabella enters his eighth season with a 50-27 record and five state final appearances. His teams have emphasized depth, discipline, and strong defense. In 2025, that approach included a playoff win over Bergen Catholic and a balanced roster.

Key Returning Players and Expectations

While roster projections in early March carry uncertainty, especially with potential transfers, several key pieces pieces are expected to return.

Quarterback Carson Schoen, after a solid sophomore year (1,628 passing yards, 15 touchdowns), is expected back and could anchor the offense. A side note, he is the son of New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen.

Tight end J.T. Geraci, now committed to Texas, provides a reliable target with high-level ability. Defensively, players like Mikahi Allen and Aidan O’Neil bring physical play and speed to the unit. This is a program has experience filling gaps and building depth.

Looking Ahead

An 11-1 season and state final berth would be a highlight for many programs. At Don Bosco Prep, it serves as a starting point.

The close season-ending loss to St. Joseph’s Regional remains fresh, and the 2026 schedule presents a series of tests. The Ironmen will face those challenges across multiple states and against top competition, aiming to build on recent progress in Ramsey.

2026 Don Bosco Prep Football Schedule

Aug. 28: Armwood (FL)

Sept. 4: @ Roman Catholic (PA)

Sept. 12: @ Pope John XIII

Sept. 18: @ Paramus Catholic

Sept. 25: vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale)

Oct. 3: @ Bergen Catholic

Oct. 16: vs. DePaul Catholic

Oct. 23: @ St. Peter's Prep

Oct. 30: vs. Delbarton