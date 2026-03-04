Don Bosco Prep Will Host a Florida Power in 2026 Football Opener; Full Schedule Announced
Football schedules for the 2026 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
In 2025, Don Bosco Prep posted an 11-1 record and finished No. 2 in the Final High School on SI New Jersey Rankings. In the Non-Public A state championship at MetLife Stadium, Bosco held a 14-10 halftime lead against St. Joseph Regional but fell 24-21. A turnover on a kickoff return and the Green Knights' second-half scoring proved decisive, leaving Don Bosco still seeking its first state title in over a decade, as St. Joseph Regional claimed the No. 1 spot.
Another Demanding Schedule Awaits
Five opponents on the 2026 schedule appeared in last season’s final rankings, with four in the Top 10. Key matchups include road games at Bergen Catholic (No. 3) on Oct. 3 and St. Peter's Prep (No. 6) on Oct. 23. Home contests against DePaul Catholic (No. 9) on Oct. 16 and Paramus Catholic (No. 13) add to the difficulty.
The Sept. 25 home game against St. Joseph Regional offers an early rematch and opportunity to address last year's title game loss. Other games provide limited breaks: a road contest at Pope John XXIII (Sept. 12) and a home date with Delbarton (Oct. 30).
Early Out-of-State Tests
The season begins with two non-New Jersey opponents. Don Bosco hosts Florida's Armwood High School in the opener on Aug. 28, an opponent known for its team speed and athletic talent. The following week, on Sept. 4, the Ironmen travel to Philadelphia to face perennial Pennsylvania powerhouse Roman Catholic High.
Sabella Continues to Lead
Head coach Dan Sabella enters his eighth season with a 50-27 record and five state final appearances. His teams have emphasized depth, discipline, and strong defense. In 2025, that approach included a playoff win over Bergen Catholic and a balanced roster.
Key Returning Players and Expectations
While roster projections in early March carry uncertainty, especially with potential transfers, several key pieces pieces are expected to return.
Quarterback Carson Schoen, after a solid sophomore year (1,628 passing yards, 15 touchdowns), is expected back and could anchor the offense. A side note, he is the son of New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen.
Tight end J.T. Geraci, now committed to Texas, provides a reliable target with high-level ability. Defensively, players like Mikahi Allen and Aidan O’Neil bring physical play and speed to the unit. This is a program has experience filling gaps and building depth.
Looking Ahead
An 11-1 season and state final berth would be a highlight for many programs. At Don Bosco Prep, it serves as a starting point.
The close season-ending loss to St. Joseph’s Regional remains fresh, and the 2026 schedule presents a series of tests. The Ironmen will face those challenges across multiple states and against top competition, aiming to build on recent progress in Ramsey.
2026 Don Bosco Prep Football Schedule
Aug. 28: Armwood (FL)
Sept. 4: @ Roman Catholic (PA)
Sept. 12: @ Pope John XIII
Sept. 18: @ Paramus Catholic
Sept. 25: vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale)
Oct. 3: @ Bergen Catholic
Oct. 16: vs. DePaul Catholic
Oct. 23: @ St. Peter's Prep
Oct. 30: vs. Delbarton
A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.