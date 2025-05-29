Kansas (KSHSAA) high school softball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/29/2025)
The postseason has arrived for Kansas high school softball.
The playoffs begin in the Sunflower State in Classes 1A-6A, with a handful of games getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Kansas, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Kansas high school softball playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI Kansas for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 KSHSAA softball playoffs.
Kansas high school softball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the KSHSAA high school softball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KSHSAA's Classes 1A-6A:
CLASS 6A
No. 8 Topeka at No. 1 Olathe West
No. 5 Derby at No. 4 Blue Valley North
No. 7 Mill Valley at No. 2 Olathe North
No. 6 Washburn Rural at No. 3 Garden City
CLASS 5A
No. 8 Seaman at No. 1 Maize South
No. 5 Bishop Carroll at No. 4 Spring Hill
No. 7 Central at No. 2 Pittsburg
No. 6 Shawnee Heights at No. 3 Aquinas
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Circle at No. 1 McPherson
No. 5 Wamego at No. 4 Clearwater
No. 7 Rock Creek at No. 2 Eudora
No. 6 Fort Scott at No. 3 Chapman
CLASS 3A
No. 8 Colby at No. 1 Frontenac
No. 5 Minneapolis at No. 4 Riverside (Wathena/Elwood)
No. 7 Silver Lake at No. 2 Trinity Academy
No. 6 Jefferson West at No. 3 Burlington
CLASS 1A/2A
No. 8 Medicine Lodge at No. 1 Dexter
No. 5 Okaloosa at No. 4 Central Heights
No. 7 St. Mary's-Colgan at No. 2 Inman
No. 6 Onaga at No. 3 Bluestem
