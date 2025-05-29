High School

Kansas (KSHSAA) high school softball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/29/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Kansas high school softball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Kansas high school softball 2025 brackets have been revealed
The postseason has arrived for Kansas high school softball.

The playoffs begin in the Sunflower State in Classes 1A-6A, with a handful of games getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Kansas, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

>>Kansas high school softball playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI Kansas for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 KSHSAA softball playoffs.

Kansas high school softball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the KSHSAA high school softball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KSHSAA's Classes 1A-6A:

CLASS 6A

No. 8 Topeka at No. 1 Olathe West

No. 5 Derby at No. 4 Blue Valley North

No. 7 Mill Valley at No. 2 Olathe North

No. 6 Washburn Rural at No. 3 Garden City

CLASS 5A

No. 8 Seaman at No. 1 Maize South

No. 5 Bishop Carroll at No. 4 Spring Hill

No. 7 Central at No. 2 Pittsburg

No. 6 Shawnee Heights at No. 3 Aquinas

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Circle at No. 1 McPherson

No. 5 Wamego at No. 4 Clearwater

No. 7 Rock Creek at No. 2 Eudora

No. 6 Fort Scott at No. 3 Chapman

CLASS 3A

No. 8 Colby at No. 1 Frontenac

No. 5 Minneapolis at No. 4 Riverside (Wathena/Elwood)

No. 7 Silver Lake at No. 2 Trinity Academy

No. 6 Jefferson West at No. 3 Burlington

CLASS 1A/2A

No. 8 Medicine Lodge at No. 1 Dexter

No. 5 Okaloosa at No. 4 Central Heights

No. 7 St. Mary's-Colgan at No. 2 Inman

No. 6 Onaga at No. 3 Bluestem

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

