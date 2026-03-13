2026 Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 13

The 2026 Oklahoma high school girls basketball playoffs continue on March 13th with the start of the OSSAA Semifinal Round games.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Oklahoma high school girls basketball playoffs.

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