Kansas Officially Adds High School Girls Flag Football As Official Sport

The Kansas State High School Activities Association recently approved girls high school flag football as a sanctioned sport.

With the decision, the state becomes the 18th in the United States to sanction girls flag football at the high school level. More than 11,000 individuals signed the “Let Her Play” petition, which was used to push Kansas leaders to add girls flag football as a school-based sport.

“This is a great day for the KSHSAA as our leadership board took decisive action by approving the expansion of program offerings to include girls flag football,” KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said in a statement . “We appreciate the leadership of the Board of Directors, who faithfully serve and reflect the desires of membership in these important decisions.

“The KSHSAA also appreciates the support of the Kansas City Chiefs and other stakeholders who helped bring girls flag football to Kansas.”

Vote To Add Girls Flag Football In Kansas Nearly Unanimous

The vote was nearly unanimous, as 61 of the 62 members voted favor. Girls flag football will become an official sport starting with the 2026-27 school year, with teams competing for a state championship from the KSHSAA.

Other states with sanctioned girls flag football include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington.

Kansas City Chiefs Played Vital Role In Push To Add Girls Flag Football In Kansas

“Today’s vote will make it possible for so many girls across the state of Kansas to play flag football,” Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement from the team . “We’re incredibly grateful to the fans, families, educators, school leaders and communities across Kansas who raised their voices and showed up in support of these athletes.

“This outcome reflects a collective effort, and we’re proud to stand alongside everyone who helped make it clear that girls flag football deserves a place in Kansas high schools.”

Girls flag football has been offered to high schools in Kansas as a club sport since 2021, with 28 Kansas high schools taking part last year. Those 28 teams had an average of 24 players per roster.

High school teams can play 6-to-10 games during the regular season, with the year concluding with the KSHSAA state tournament. Middle school teams are limited to six games during the season.

Further season information will be released in the coming months, including competitive classifications, state tournament format and implementation guidelines.