Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (6/8/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for June 1-7. Voting closes on Sunday, June 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time).

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Stella Greco of Rondout Valley (New York) lacrosse for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Greco led the way with nine goals in an 18-16 victory over Our Lady of Lourdes to clinch Rondout Valley’s first Section 9 Class C title.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Mariah Anderson, sr., United South Central (Minnesota) softball

Anderson scored the game’s lone run and threw a 16-strikeout one-hitter as United South Central defended its Class A title with a 1-0 victory over West Lutheran. Anderson wrapped up her decorated prep career with 1,822 strikeouts, the most in Minnesota history. She fanned 437 batters as a senior, another state record.

2. Maddie Campbell, sr., University (West Virginia) softball

Campbell whirled a 17-strikeout perfect game as University opened the Class AAAA state tournament with a 2-0 victory over Washington. University went on to fall to Morgantown in the title game.

3. Lorelei Chciuk, sr., Grand Haven (Michigan) softball

Chciuk struck out 10, walked three and didn’t allow a hit or an earned run as Grand Haven captured the Division 1 regional championship with a 3-1 victory over Hudsonville.

4. Haley DiMarco, sr., Pleasant Hill (Missouri) soccer

DiMarco netted all five of her team’s goals in a 5-0 Class 2 championship match shutout of Clayton.

5. Natalie Dumas, sr., Eastern Regional (New Jersey) track

Dumas closed her standout prep career with gold medals in the 400 meters (52.14 seconds), 800 (2:03.46) and 400 hurdles (57.04) at the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions. Dumas is an Arkansas signee.

6. Brooke Gordon, sr., Rockford (Michigan) lacrosse

Gordon netted six goals as Rockford stunned defending champion South Lyon United, 16-9, for the Division I state championship.

7. Eleanor Keough, sr., Shaker (New York) flag football

Keough ran for three touchdowns as Shaker punched its ticket to the Class A title game with a 20-13 victory over Penfield.

8. Addie Laurence, sr., Manheim Township (Pennsylvania) lacrosse

Laurence tallied four goals and two assists in a 14-6 Class 3A state quarterfinal romp over Pine-Richland.

9. Natalie McLean, sr., Newton (Connecticut) lacrosse

McLean scored nine goals in an 18-3 Class L state tournament win over Bristol Eastern.

10. Sophia Navarrete, fr., Vale (Oregon) softball

Navarrete threw a nine-inning two-hitter with eight strikeouts as Vale captured the Class 3A state title with a 1-0 victory over South Umpqua. Vale finished the season with a perfect 30-0 record.

11. Grace Pence, sr., Albia (Iowa) softball

Pence threw a no-hitter as Albia blanked Anamosa, 4-0.

12. Drea Watts, sr., Cabell Midland (West Virginia) softball

Watts, a Bowling Green signee, struck out 11 of the 15 batters she faced en route to a five-inning perfect game as Cabell Midland opened the AAAA state tournament with a 9-0 shutout of Jefferson.

13. Gracelyn Wright, sr., Hoosac Valley (Massachusetts) softball

Wright fanned seven in five no-hit innings in a 14-0 Division 5 state tournament victory over Pioneer.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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