The Kansas High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) State Track and Field Championships produced a few memorable moments last weekend, but lacked the Wow!-factor performance.

The 5A classification produced many of the meet's top performances as most of the significant times/marks were seemingly recorded in 5A finals.

Zimmerman Launches a National-Caliber Throw

The closest to eye-popping was Cade Zimmerman’s (Olathe West) 207-3 heave in the boys’ 6A javelin, which established him as one of the nation's top javelin throwers.

Next was Klyn Curtis (St. Thomas Aquinas), cracking the US top 50 with a first-place 5A throw of 63-2 in the shot put.

Pollard Dominates the Hurdles

Third, Shinji Pollard claimed victory in the 5A 110 hurdles with a US top-50 time of 13.69. It was a PR for the KC Piper senior, and the fastest time in all classifications.

Pollard’s 300 hurdle win in 37.16 was one of those somewhat memorable efforts, but a low 36 would have pushed it into the attention-grabbing territory.

Portela Cruises to Sprint Victory

Blue Valley junior Maria Portela clocked a solid, legal winning time of 11.43 in the girls 6A 100-meter dash victory. However, Portela has run under 11.4. Perhaps the lack of competition was a factor? Second place was .3 behind the Spaniard.

Clausen Runs Away With the 1600

Sophomore Ava Claassen of Kapaun Mt. Carmel rolled through the four laps of the girls 5A 1600-meter run — without competition — in a US top-50 time of 4:45.15. The runner-up finished in 4:57.64.

Scott, Newland Deliver Triple Jump Drama

Finally, the 5A girls’ triple jump comprised a duel. Basehor-Linwood senior and Wichita State commit Kimberlee Scott broke into the US top 25 with a leap of 41-6.75 while Emporia senior Paige Newland battled Scott through six attempts but came up inches short. However, Newland set a PR of 40-10.75, earning second-place and a spot in the US top 50. And to keep things real, Father Wind gave Scott and Newland a lift.

Not a standout edition of the Kansas State Track and Field championships, but still worth the price of admission.

Final Results From Featured Events

Boys

6A Javelin

1. Cade Zimmerman, Olathe West, 207-3.

2. Jason McNicol, Blue Valley West, 197-1

3. Tyler Dye, Lawrence, 195-11

5A Shot Put

1. Klyn Curtis, St. Thomas Aquinas, 63-2

2. Karson Palmer, Ark City, 60-7

3. Bode Renner, St. Thomas Aquinas, 53-11

5A 110 hurdles

1. Shinji Pollard, KC Piper, 13.69 (+1.8)

2. Noah Holthusen, Bishop Carroll, 14.04 (+1.8)

3. DeMarus Partee, Pittsburg, 14.68 (+1.8)

5A 300 hurdles

1. Pollard, KC Piper, 37.16

2. Hulthusen, Bishop Carroll, 37.59

3. Will Quinn, Andover, 39.04

Girls

6A 100 meters

1. Maria Portela, Blue Valley, 11.43 (+1.5)

2. Kiera Smith, Wichita-Northwest, 11.87 (+1.5)

3. Sienna Wesley, Olathe North, 11.99.

5A 1600 meters

1. Ava Claasen, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 4:45.15

2. Kaylie Schultz, Salina-Central, 4:57.64

3. Kelsie Kudzia, Leavenworth, 5:00.15

5A Triple Jump

1. Kimberlee Scott, Basehor-Linwood, 41-6.75 (+2.7)

2. Paige Newland, Emporia, 40-10.75 (+3.0)

3. Addison Vogel, Bonner Springs, 37-7 (+1.6)