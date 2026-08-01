25 Can't-Miss Kentucky High School Football Games to Circle on Your 2026 Calendar

There isn’t going to be any pre-rambling here. Let’s just get to it.



Boyle County, Owensboro and St. Xavier appear more than any other programs. Yes, more than Trinity. After all, they’re defending state champions, too.

Too many matchups to select from, but here goes…



No. 25-22: Early Season Tests

25. Hazard @ Raceland, Friday, Oct. 2 @ 7:30 p.m.

A depleted – stellar defensive back/wide receiver Gavin Johnson and starting quarterback William Shoptaw both transferred – yet competitive Hazard squad takes on the 1A state runner-up Raceland Rams.



24. George Rogers Clark vs. Huntington (WV), Friday, Aug. 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Cardinals host out-of-state team Huntington High School (9-3).



23. Murray County vs. Union County, Friday, Oct. 16 @ 7 p.m.

Two western Kentucky foes matchup in a classic duel. Murray was the 3A state runner-up last season, and Union County was the 3A runner-up in 2024.



22. Johnson Central @ Madison Central, Friday, Aug. 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

The 8-5 6A Madison Central Indians lost to the 11-1 4A Johnson Central Golden Eagles, 15-14, last season. Each team has a solid running back. The Indians’ Corinthian Barnes amassed 1,471 yards and 22 touchdowns, while the Johnson Central back Braxton Perry rushed for 121 yards per game and totaled 14 scores.



No. 21-13: Rivalries and Regional Battles

21. Christian Academy-Louisville @ Lexington Christian, Friday, Sept. 4 @ 7:30 p.m.

Can’t wait for 3A state champion CAL to do battle with the 2A state victors. Though CAL blew out the Eagles last year, 47-7. However, Lex Christian will host this season and returns a surplus of talent. But the Centurions also bring back an abundance of playmakers.





20. Owensboro @ Owensboro Catholic, Friday, Sept. 11 @ 7 p.m.

The city private vs. public “championship.” Both schools had standout seasons in 2025. OC went 13-2 and was the 2A state runner-up. Owensboro was also 13-2 and won the 5A state title.



19. Paducah Tilghman @ Mayfield, Friday, Sept. 4 @ 7 p.m.

Yes, a strange off-season coaching change occurred at Mayfield with the unexpected resignation of Cliff Dew, but this should be another epic western Kentucky showdown.



18. North Oldham @ South Oldham, Friday, Sept. 11@ 7:30 p.m.

The battle of Oldham County. Well, Oldham County High School might have something to say about that. North Oldham posted a 10-3 record in the competitive 4A classification, while 5A South Oldham went 5-6. North Oldham won last year’s matchup, 31-21.



17. Ashland Blazer @ Raceland, Friday, Aug. 21 @ 7:30 p.m.

A far eastern Kentucky contest between 4A Blazer and 1A Raceland. The Rams prevailed against Ashland in 2025, 17-14.



16. Elizabethtown vs. Owensboro Catholic, Thursday, Oct. 29 @ 8 p.m.

This could be closer than last year’s Catholic blowout of E’town. The E’town Panthers have a staunch junior class that seems primed to take the next step. If anything, witnessing E’town linebacker Darian Bryant (183 tackles and nearly 30 TFL) wreak havoc on defense would be time well spent.



15. Kentucky Country Day vs. Sayre, Friday, Aug. 21 @ 7:30 p.m.

This matchup pits Coach Matt Jones, the longest-tenured coach in Jefferson County (Louisville) — the largest county in the state — against Sayre Coach Chad Pennington, the former NFL quarterback. Last season, KCD only won by three points.



14. Lexington Christian @ Lexington Catholic, Friday, Sept. 18 @ 7:30 p.m.

Faith Bowl. The Protestants vs. the Catholics. Ok, Lexington isn’t Belfast. Lex Cath had a strong 10-3 2025 campaign, losing to Murray in overtime in the state playoffs. Lex Christian won last year’s affair between the two private schools, but it was a close 28-21 bout.



13. Fort Knox @ Fort Campbell, Friday, Sept. 4 @ 7 p.m.

Army Bowl. For real. There are only four military post high schools in the country, and two are in the Bluegrass. This is an annual game and could be billed as America’s high school football game - all apologies to IMG Academy and St. John Bosco. Fort Campbell has manhandled Fort Knox as of late. The last time Fort Knox struck gold was in a 44-0 blowout in 2021.



Top 12: Championship Contenders Collide

12. Pulaski County @ Corbin, Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.

The 5A runner-up Pulaski County meets the always-tough Corbin, which lost to 4A state champion Boyle County by one point in the state semifinals last year. The Redhounds bring back some ballers and should put up a solid fight against Pulaski County. Corbin senior quarterback Mason Salmons threw for 2400 yards and 30 touchdowns against two picks, while picking up 530 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground



11. DuPont Manual @ South Warren, Friday, Aug. 28 @ 7 p.m.

Manual, one of the better programs in the Louisville area, clashes with the 6A runner-up. The Crimsons had minimal attrition this off-season and could pull off the early upset.



10. Ballard @ Woodford County, Friday, Oct. 30 @ 7:30 p.m.

Had to find a way to include the Ballard Bruins. The team with perhaps the state’s most daunting schedule in 2025 is back with another challenging slate as it takes on 5A state semifinalist Woodford County in the final regular-season contest of the year.



9. DuPont Manual @ Male, Friday, Oct. 30 @ 7 p.m.

The Crimsons dismantled Male last season, but the Bulldogs could very well be peaking by the end of October and return the favor to Manual.



8. Lexington Christian @ Boyle County, Saturday, Aug. 29 @ 5:30 p.m.

Well, it is the 2A champs vs. the 4A champs. This was a CLOSE one last year.



7. Franklin County @ Christian Academy-Louisville, Friday @ Aug. 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

The 4A runner-up travels to the 3A state winners.



6. St. Xavier @ Owensboro, Friday, Aug. 21 @ 7 p.m.

This one should explain itself.



5. Covington Catholic @ Ryle, Friday, Aug. 21 @ 7 p.m.

A northern Kentucky face-off. Both squads lost to strong opponents in the state playoffs, and each lost four games in 2025. Ryle won last year’s meeting, 26-20.



4. Owensboro @ Christian Academy-Louisville, Friday, Aug. 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

This is another matchup that should explain itself.



3. Boyle County @ St. Xavier, Friday, Oct. 2 @ 7 p.m.

Would be a huge 2026 win for St. X.



2. Trinity vs. St. Xavier, Friday, Sept. 25, TBD @ the University of Louisville

The granddaddy of all Kentucky high school football rivalries, Trinity defeated the Tigers twice last season en route to its 30th state title. A victory for St. X would be an ideal way for new Tiger coach Brian Landis to begin his tenure.



1. Baylor (TN) @ Trinity, Friday, Sept. 11 @ 7 p.m.

Baylor, ranked No. 13 in the nation in the USA Today preseason poll, brings highly-touted running back David Gabriel Georges to Louisville. However, the Rocks’ defense is stout, only allowing 55 rushing yards per game in a 2025 schedule chock-full of quality competition.







