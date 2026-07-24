Chase Porter Leads Young Male Team Into 2026: Kentucky High School Football Preview

Male enters the 2026 Kentucky high school football season with a familiar face in charge but an unfamiliar challenge on the field.

Longtime assistant Chase Porter takes over as head coach after the Bulldogs graduated a veteran-heavy roster, leaving one of Kentucky's most tradition-rich programs searching for new leaders on both sides of the ball.

Male (6A) Head Coach: Chase Porter 2025: 8-5

Building Experience

“I would say we’re a work in progress,” said Porter. “We have players that don't have a lot of varsity experience. We were pretty senior-heavy, and our production was pretty senior-dominant last year.”

The graduated seniors played a significant number of reps during their sophomore and junior years, so any experience on the 2026 roster carries some currency.

“So our biggest growth for the preseason would just really be getting everybody kind of varsity ready,” Porter said. “Getting built for four quarters, because they were asked to come in and spot-time or blowout time or something like that and they weren't really involved in the game plan, if you will, the last few seasons. So now, we're counting on some of these guys to come in and take on a role.”

Porter, who has served on the Male staff since 2014, has identified a handful of offensive players who will be asked to bring that production to the field.

Quarterback Battle

At the quarterback position, there is a duel between junior Leon Melvin and former Fern Creek High School player Janson Brumley.

Melvin went 25-for-46 last year with four touchdowns against two interceptions. Brumley was 7-for-19 with four TDs.

Neither has an abundance of varsity experience; however, Melvin started a game in both his freshman and sophomore years.

“Both of them have experience playing on Friday night,” Porter said. “So we feel pretty confident with them right now. It's a two-man race for the starting job, and so I'm letting them just kind of duke it out a little bit.”

Running Game Leads the Offense

Running backs Tyson Kinsel and Cortney Jones will take point this year. Kinsel returns after leading the Bulldogs with 358 yards and five scores.

“Tyson Kinsel, he's had some spot duty ever since his sophomore year. So he'll be ready,” Porter said. Cortney Jones is our second-leading returning rusher. He kind of moved in and played some linebacker for us as well. So we feel confident that we have a stable of running backs that have some varsity experience and some production there that we feel we can lean on.”

Male also returns three offensive linemen who were fed a healthy dose of live action last season. Returning three starters up front should be a major stabilizing factor for an otherwise inexperienced offense.

Honoring the Tradition

Porter values his new role within the Bulldog athletic community and does not take it for granted. He totally gets the tradition. A self-described history nerd, Porter possesses a true appreciation for the historic traditions associated with Male football.

“The historic traditions of Louisville Male High School are unmatched,” he exclaimed. “I know right now, over the last few years, we're still top-three —depending on the publication — in all-time wins in the nation, top one or two in the state. Mayfield, they're kind of like on our heels a little bit, but as far as the historic traditions go, we're unmatched.”

The Male-Manual game/rivalry dates back to 1893 and is the oldest rivalry in the Bluegrass and reportedly the second longest-running one in the country.

Key Games

@ Ballard-8/28

vs. St. X-9/4

@ Trinity-9/18

vs. DuPont Manual-10/30