Owensboro Turns to New Playmakers in Pursuit of Kentucky Class 5A Title Defense

Replacing a championship-winning senior class is never easy, especially when it included one of Kentucky's most dynamic high school football playmakers.

Owensboro enters the 2026 season looking to defend its Class 5A state title after graduating several key contributors, including standout twins Evan and Elijah Hampton. Coach Damarcus Ganaway believes the Red Devils have enough returning speed and experience to remain among the state's top teams.

Owensboro (5A)

Head Coach: Damarcus Ganaway

2025: 13-2 state champions

Owensboro’s primary changes and adjustments in 2026 will be on their lines.

Replacing a Championship Foundation

The Red Devils lost four offensive linemen from last year’s state championship squad, and two of three linemen on the defensive front.

“Last year, we had a senior-heavy line,” said Ganaway. “So it's just that maturity where it matters most. I believe with football, playing inside and out, having that maturity and those guys up front to kind of hold us down, it's something that we’re definitely going to miss for sure.”

The Red Devils also lost their stellar running back/receiver Evan Hampton along with 2,300-plus yards of production. His twin brother Elijah, the Mike linebacker, is also gone. Elijah collected 113 tackles and eight tackles for loss last year.

“So I lost a lot of leadership and explosiveness between the two of them,” Ganaway said. “So it's just tough, man. We lost a great senior group.”

Explosive Skill Talent Returns

Owensboro is in decent shape in the skill-positions.

“We're a really explosive team,” he said. “Outside of Evan, all my receivers return. And then three out of the four defensive backs return. So we're really talented in the secondary and skill department.”

They’ll have new faces stepping up a level in the running back hierarchy. Ganaway is excited about the group, saying it contains quality depth pieces.

Passing Game Could Take Center Stage

While Owensboro may not replicate last year's rushing production, Ganaway believes the passing game could become even more dangerous.

“I think we're going to be really good, man. I'm not saying we're going to be Mr. Football good. But the guy we have, Tee Green, and then the couple of guys behind him are really going to be able to do something for us. Good physical backs who got some talent and speed and explosiveness and shiftiness.”

Green rushed for almost 400 yards in 2025, averaging 10 yards per carry.

The second-year coach is hopeful about his 2026 team, a squad not as balanced as last year’s state-champion unit, but one blessed with an abundance of athleticism.

“I think we got the opportunity to make up what we might miss in the rushing yards area with some of the explosiveness between our receivers in that passing game. Our passing game should be pretty good. It was really balanced last year and highly efficient. I think we completed like 72 percent of our passes. So this year, just trying to expand on that and keep it rolling.”

Key Games

vs. St. Xavier-8/21

@ CAL-8/28

@ Owensboro Catholic-9/11