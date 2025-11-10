Assumption Wins Its Third Consecutive Kentucky State Volleyball Title
WINCHESTER, KENTUCY — Perhaps the best way to begin this is with a voiceover quote from the iconic film, “Apocalypse Now.”
“He was one of those guys that had a weird light around him. You just knew he wasn't going to get so much of a scratch here.” And then substitute “Assumption High School” and “team” where appropriate.
The Rockets win in marathon battle with Notre Dame Academy
The Rockets defeated Notre Dame Academy Saturday night in a marathon match to capture a third consecutive state championship at George Rogers Clark High School.
Their run was smooth through Saturday morning, checking off boxes at will and encountering little resistance.
The victory validates the Rockets top rankings
It does seem that a light shines around the Assumption volleyball program. The Rockets posted a 40-4 record in 2025 and are ranked No. 9 in the nation and No. 1 in Kentucky. No significant injuries afflicted the squad this season, and they have three talented sophomores who provided a substantial amount of production from August through November.
Captain Willard’s quote from the movie was pretty accurate as Assumption swept through the state tournament, dispatching Mercy Academy, Shelby Valley and Lexington Catholic in three-set matches. Not an easy task for most, but the Rockets made it look easy. Assumption hadn’t lost a set since Oct. 9.
Assumption overcame minor adversity in the semifinals
Lexington Catholic nearly took set two from the Rockets in the semifinal, leading 20-19. But then, the proverbial separation of the wheat from the chaff occurred as Assumption held steady during their only adversity of the match, and the Lady Knights fell victim to service errors and nonreturnable hits. It was their kiss of death.
Notre Dame put forth an epic challenge in the championship match
The Rockets’ match with Notre Dame for the state title seemed like it would be a mere formality. But, come on down, Pandas. There was soon a deviation in the narrative: A first set win for Notre Dame. The Pandas played with the expectation of bringing home a championship to Northern Kentucky. After all, they played Assumption in 2023 for the title and brought the prize home in 2022. However, the Pandas couldn’t make it happen. Yet, if seven sets were the rule…
The tale of Saturday night’s tape was 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25 and 17-15.
North Oldham High School also played in the semifinals, falling to Notre Dame 25-13, 25-20, 25-10.
Quarterfinal results
Assumption def. Shelby Valley 25-5, 25-22, 25-15.
Lexington Catholic def. Ashland Blazer 25-8, 25-15, 27-25.
North Oldham def. Apollo 25-20. 25-15, 25-22.
Notre Dame def. Bowling Green 25-13, 25-20, 25-10.