Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/22/2025)
The 2025 Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 17-20. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 28, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Jace Morales of Yoakum for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. Morales led a potent Yoakum rushing attack with 15 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 71-27 win over Llano.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. X’Zavier Barnett, sr., Yoakum
Barnett, an SMU signee, had 17 carries for 193 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-29 Class 3A Division II championship game win over Grandview.
2. Casen Carney, sr., Muenster
Carney threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns while running for 79 yards and another score as Muenster blanked Shiner in the Class 2A Division II championship game, 28-0.
3. Bode Ham, sr., Jayton
Ham shattered numerous UIL records in a 99-54 Class 1A Division I championship game win over Richland Springs, running for 430 yards and 10 touchdowns on 28 carries while throwing for 118 yards and three more scores. The senior also had eight total tackles (three for loss).
4. Hunter Haug, sr., Smithson Valley
Haug caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in a 28-6 Class 5A Division I title game win over Frisco Lone Star.
5. Legend Howell, sr., DeSoto
Howell completed 19 of 25 passes for 280 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 55-27 Class 6A Division II title game romp over C.E. King.
6. Trot Jordan, jr., Stephenville
Jordan threw for 78 yards and the game’s lone touchdown while running for 86 yards as Stephenville shut out Kilgore for the Class 4A Division I title, 10-0.
7. Kendray Porter Jr., jr., Newton
Porter Jr. did all he could in a 25-24 Class 3A Division II title game loss to Wall, running for 165 yards with three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.
8. Stryker Reed, sr., Gordon
Reed, an Air Force commit, had seven carries for 160 yards and four touchdowns as Gordon defeated Rankin for the Class 1A Division I title, 69-22.
9. Reid Robertson, sr., Wall
Robertson caught five passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over Newton.
10. Jett Surratt, sr., Carthage
Surratt completed 20 of 28 passes for 232 yards with three touchdowns in a 49-21 Class 4A Division II title game rout of West Orange-Stark.
11. Mikail Trotter, sr., South Oak Cliff
Trotter ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries with a 16-yard reception in a 35-19 Class 5A Division II championship game win over Richmond Randle.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App