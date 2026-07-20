Kentucky High School Football Coach Survives a Lightning Strike; Shares Safety Warning After Close Call

Bryan Station High School football coach J.T. Haskins is sharing a powerful reminder about severe weather safety after surviving a lightning strike following a 7-on-7 football event in Lexington, Kentucky.

A Frightening Close Call

According to WKYT, Haskins was helping close the school's football facilities after a 7-on-7 tournament on July 17 that had already been cut short because of approaching storms. As he locked the entrance gate, Haskins said lightning struck the metal fence post he was holding, knocking him to his knees.

“Out of nowhere, lightning struck the sky. And when I say it lit it up, it lit it up and had me stuck to that fence post, Haskins told the Lexington Herald Leader. "And then when the lightning, when the bolt released, it just dropped me to my knees."

His wife Hailey, who had just driven through the same gate, and a family friend were nearby and immediately came to his aid.

The Lexington Herald Leader also reported that Haskins went to Central Baptist Hospital to get checked out. Fortunately, he did not suffer any burns and actually drove himself home from the incident. He went to the hospital the next morning after experiencing some chest tightness, but was released after passing several tests.

“The doctor said that it could be like from the charge," Haskins told the Leader. "It could, like, drain my muscles, and now that’s why I’m having the tightness and whatnot.”

Coach Shares Safety Message

In a message shared on social media after the incident, Haskins described the frightening experience as a reminder of how quickly conditions can become dangerous.

"It was a scary reminder of just how quickly life can change," Haskins wrote.

The veteran coach also used the experience to encourage coaches, athletes and event organizers to prioritize safety whenever thunderstorms threaten.

"No event, practice or game is ever worth risking your life," Haskins said. "When lightning is in the area, let's continue to err on the side of caution and make safety our top priority."

A Reminder Beyond Football

The incident occurred during the heart of the offseason, when schools across Kentucky and the nation are hosting passing leagues, 7-on-7 competitions and other summer workouts in preparation for the upcoming high school football season.

Lightning safety has long been a point of emphasis for athletic administrators and governing bodies. Most high school athletic associations require outdoor activities to be suspended when lightning is detected within a specified distance, with participants remaining sheltered until conditions are deemed safe.

The National Weather Service's long-standing advice remains straightforward: "When thunder roars, go indoors." Because lightning can strike several miles away from a storm, experts recommend moving into a substantial building or fully enclosed vehicle at the first sound of thunder and waiting at least 30 minutes after the last thunder before returning outside.

Fortunately, Coach Haskins was able to share his story, using his close call as an opportunity to reinforce a message that extends well beyond football. As teams continue summer workouts leading into the 2026 season, his advice is simple: no drill, scrimmage or 7-on-7 tournament is more important than making sure everyone gets home safely.