Owensboro Catholic came within one win of a Kentucky Class 2A football state championship last season, and the Aces believe another deep playoff run could be built where championships often are—along the line of scrimmage.

Led by Louisville commit Dre'Mail Carothers, a four-star offensive tackle and a veteran group in the trenches, Owensboro Catholic enters the 2026 season with high expectations despite replacing all five of its offensive skill-position starters.

Owensboro Catholic (2A)

Head Coach: Jason Morris

2025 record: 13-2 state runner-up

Maybe the point has been belabored, but it cannot be denied that the game of football is really won in the land of the “giants.” Stunting, pulling, angling, pushing, clawing and talking your way into efficacy along the trenches from play to play.

That efficacy can truly determine the outcome of any given down.

And line play and experience are what will drive Owensboro Catholic, 2A state runner-up in 2025.

The Aces run a three-man front on defense, and all three of their starters are gone. That trio of linemen played in three consecutive title games and will now have to be replaced.

The Trenches Set the Tone

But Owensboro Catholic coach Jason Morris is wholly optimistic about the new version of his line.

“What I see as far as the talent level and the number of players that I have available that should be varsity-ready to play the defensive line? I think we're going to be stronger than we've ever been on the defensive line. Just physically stronger. Maybe not quite as athletic as we have been the last three years, but I don't think that lack of athleticism is going to be a concern.”

The O-line?

The offensive line will be anchored by four-star junior left tackle John Paul Carrico, who is receiving offers from throughout the country.

“It’s way too early for predictions, but I’ve got high hopes for my offensive line,” Morris said. “I honestly think we have a chance to be the best offensive line I've had since I've been at Owensboro Catholic.”

A New Cast Around Carothers

Carothers will once again steer the offense. In 2025, Carothers, the state’s leading passer, logged more than 4,00 passing yards and tossed 49 TDs against eight interceptions.

However, it’s the junior class that should be the core of the 2026 Aces.

The Junior Class Takes Over

“We will be replacing all five skill positions,” Morris said. “We’re a spread offense, so all four receivers were seniors last year. And our running back was also a senior. So we will be replacing all those guys with talented juniors. Four juniors and a stable of running backs led by Jude Evans, who replaced our senior Miles Edge when he got hurt last year in the state finals.”

Evans scored five touchdowns last year in limited duty, and led the team in defense from his linebacker position, accumulating 130 tackles and 10 TFL.

“So we'll have three or four guys at the running back position who are going to rotate that and also play linebacker on defense,” Morris said. “And then we'll have about six or seven guys who will play wide receiver for us. But they'll be offense-only guys. So we're hoping to be really dangerous with them.”

Morris believes the juniors can show out and take care of business.

“I’m confident in their abilities. This group of juniors won a state title when they were in middle school. And we've been kind of waiting on this class for a long time coming through the Catholic school system. And so it's kind of exciting to see them get their turn.”

Key Games

vs. Paducah Tilghman-8/14

vs. Boyle County-8/21

vs. Owensboro-9/11

@ Elizabethtown-10/29