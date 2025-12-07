First Titles and Dynasties Stand Out at Friday' Kentucky High School Football State Games
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – Winter came way too early to the Bluegrass State as Friday’s Kentucky high school football state championship games were played in the aftermath of some heavy snowfall and freezing temps. But the action on the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field Friday wasn’t cold.
Here is a recap of those contests:
1A: Kentucky County Day 20, Raceland 16
In the 1A matchup, Louisville’s Kentucky Country Day downed Raceland, 20-16, in a contest that featured a liberal dose of ground game in the first half. However, the pinnacle play occurred in the third quarter when Bearcat quarterback Caden Long aired out a pass over the top of the Raceland secondary to KCD receiver Miller Bates that placed the ball at the two-yard line.
Long subsequently dove for the score, increasing the Bearcat lead to 14-3. The Rams countered with two second-half touchdowns, but the pivotal drive of the contest came at the end of the fourth quarter, where KCD’s triple option moved the ball efficiently and capped the drive with a 25-yard TD run by slot Deion Davidson. Raceland responded with a determined drive but a stop on fourth and one by the KCD defense sealed the state title.
It was the first state championship for KCD, and an aging goal that finally came to fruition for the team’s seniors.
“This is a group of 19 seniors who set their goal to be state champions when they were in the fifth grade,” explained KCD coach Matt Jones in a post-game interview. “When they were in the eighth grade, they made us take them out of school for a day and bring them down here to watch a state game. So they would know what it felt like. I've never seen kids set goals, and seven years later, stay true and achieve those goals. These guys represent that.”
For the Rams and Coach Mike Salmons, it was his team's fourth consecutive state title game loss. He credited KCD for its victory, but defeat brought some disappointment.
“Obviously, we're really proud of who we are and what we're able to do,” Salmons said in a post-game interview. “Just today, wasn't our day…to get here is obviously outstanding, but our program is past getting here. We come here to get the gold, not the silver.”
2A: Lexington Christian 33, Owensboro Catholic 28
In the second game of the championship triple feature, Lexington Christian prevailed, 33-28, over Owensboro Catholic in the 2025 UK Healthcare Sports Medicine State Football championship game.
Lexington Christian, led by first-year coach Oakley Watkins and quarterback Nash Whelan, earned its first championship since 2009. Whelan was 14-of-20 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
4A: Boyle County 34, Franklin County 0
The nightcap fell short of a grand finale and instead became a grand blowout, relatively speaking. Boyle County froze out Franklin County Friday night, 34-0, in the 4A final. It is the fifth state championship for Rebels since 2020.
Boyle County running back JiDyn Smith-Hisle rushed for 183 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs.