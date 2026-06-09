Indiana Sweeps Kentucky In Annual Boys All-Star Series As Luke Ertel Sets Assist Record

The annual Kentucky-Indiana High School Boys Basketball All-Stars doubleheader was held in Lexington and Indianapolis last weekend.

Indiana Pulls Away Late

Indiana swept Kentucky, 106-83, in the first game, held Friday, at Lexington Catholic High School. In Saturday’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana prevailed 94-80.

Kentucky had an opportunity for a split. The Bluegrass All-Stars embarked on a comeback, tying game two at 70 apiece, after being down by 15 points. But the Hoosier All-Stars wouldn’t be denied and charged to a 24-10 run to close the deal.

Indiana leads the series 109-46.

Each squad received standout performances from college-bound players.

Ertel Rewrites The Record Book

Indiana Mr. Basketball and four-star Purdue commit Luke Ertel garnered 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the contest.

The Mt. Vernon High School graduate set a two-game record with 18 assists, eclipsing the 17-assist mark established by Patrick Sparks of Kentucky in 2001 and Mike Conley of Indiana in 2006. Conley holds the single all-star game assist record with 14.

Jackson, Shaw Among Other Standouts

Crown Point High School graduate Dikembe Shaw showed out in Lexington, leading the Indiana All-Stars with 24 points.

The Illinois-Chicago commit helped guide his team to its first-ever state championship game this year. Shaw averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and nearly two steals per contest this past season.

Feldhaus Delivers For Kentucky

For Kentucky, Jake Feldhaus and Jeremiah Jackson tore up the hardwood.

Kentucky Mr. Basketball Jake Feldhaus logged 25 points and 16 rebounds in the Indianapolis loss, which led both teams. The 6-foot-8 Madison Central High School graduate also recorded a double-double in the Lexington matchup, scoring 23 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Cumulatively, Feldhaus was 4-for-5 from 3-point land in the weekend series. His .800 accuracy is second in series history with five or more 3-point attempts over two games. Indiana’s V.J. Beachem owns the best percentage, hitting 6-of-7 in 2013.

Feldhaus finished the 2026 season averaging 20.7 points, 13 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and leading Madison Central to a 30-4 record.

He originally committed to Belmont University, but when coach Casey Alexander left for Kansas State, Feldhaus pivoted and officially committed to South Florida in April.

St. Xavier High School graduate Jeremiah Jackson played better in the first game, amassing 24 points and six rebounds. In the back end of the double feature, the Southern Illinois commit only managed seven points and three boards.

Jackson ended his 2025-26 St. X campaign averaging 16 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest and registering a 50.5 field goal percentage.