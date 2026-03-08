Kentucky High School 2026 State Indoor Track and Field Championships

LOUISVILLE—Specializing in three events and actually being exceptional in them isn’t always an easy undertaking. It has its ups, it has its downs.

At this week’s Kentucky High School State Indoor Track and Field Championships that was readily apparent.

Kentucky High School track and field is divided into three classifications—1A, 2A and 3A. Each classification has its 3-event star(s). In particular, the competitors who inhabit the 55-meter hurdles/open 55-meters, long jump and triple jump spaces.

And for the five to six female athletes who excel in these technical endeavors, they are not competing head-to-head, but only through the scrolling of online results. Arguably, this factor compromises the level of competition and the ability of the athlete to achieve superlative marks or times.

“I think it would definitely add some more pressure, more competition, more drive to beat those girls because they're so good,” said Natalie Svidal of the Walden School, the 1A leader in the 55-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Svidal basically stands alone in 1A, her only challenger might be sophomore Anna Reese Hopper of Lexington Christian. Hopper dashed to the open 1A 55-meter victory and placed second in the long jump, but nearly a foot behind Svidal’s 17-7 winning mark.

Svidal races to victory in the 55-meter hurdles at the Kentucky High School State 1A Indoor Track and Field Championships March 3, 2026. | Chris Adams

However, 3A has a couple of stellar “multi-eventers,” in Alexis Howard of Simon Kenton and Sophia Shenk of North Oldham. Howard won the long jump (18-7.25 state record) and triple jump (37-4.25), and finished fifth in the open 55 meters. Shenk placed fourth in the long jump (16-10.75).

In 2A, Mason County’s Lexi Young was ranked third in the 55 hurdles, first in the long jump and second in the triple jump. However, Young, who was listed on the heat and flight sheets, was a no-show at the meet.

Svidal essentially had no competition in the 55 hurdles and led all classes with a time of 8.47. She thinks that time would have been lower if the field would have comprised a Young or a Shenk.

“I think it’s even more true with running races, because when you have someone right next to you, it really pushes you,” she said.

Howard agreed with the notion of better competition. She said a loaded flight in both jumps would lead to personal bests.

“I do think that because we're all very gifted and talented, and I feel like putting all that talent together…I think we would all PR,” Howard said.

Continuity is another aspect these female tracksters find themselves contending with on a weekly basis.

Shenk is ranked first in the 3A 55 hurdles, third in the long jump and second in the triple jump. Though, she had a state indoor day she’d like to soon forget. It began in the hurdles. It appeared her steps were off approaching the final hurdle, as she tried to negotiate it, but missed. A second place long jump result should have been a given, but the hurdle mishap seemingly affected her mindset. Her 16-10 long jump mark was well below her best. She then scratched from the triple jump. Of course, these athletes not only inhabit event space, but head space as well.

South Oldham's Sophia Shenk is visibly distraught and shaken after a disqualification in the 3A 55-meter hurdles. | Chris Adams

It can be difficult to record quality marks and times from meet to meet. Perhaps flights and heats consistently composed of fellow competitors, who soar in the same stratosphere, would help.