Kentucky high school football: Great Crossing announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Warhawks' schedule are notable contests against Campbell County, Franklin County, Lexington Catholic and Madison Central

Andy Villamarzo

Great Crossing quarterback Jeremiah Clark (5) runs with the ball against Ryle in the first half at Ryle High School Nov. 29, 2024.
Great Crossing quarterback Jeremiah Clark (5) runs with the ball against Ryle in the first half at Ryle High School Nov. 29, 2024. / Katie Stratman for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bluegrass State and High School On SI Kentucky will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Great Crossing Warhawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warhawks will play a full 9-game schedule, including four notable contests against Campbell County, Franklin County, Lexington Catholic and Madison Central.

Among other teams on the Warhawks' schedule are Corbin, Dunbar, Scott County, Ryle and at home against Scott County.

Below is the Warhawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 GREAT CROSSING WARHAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 8: vs. Central Hardin (scrimmage)

Aug. 15: vs. Cooper (scrimmage)

Aug. 22: vs. Franklin County - BGO Bowl Game

Aug. 29: vs. Scott County

Sep. 5: at Woodford County

Sep. 12: at Lexington Catholic

Sep. 19: vs. Dunbar (homecoming)

Sep. 26: at Madison Central

Oct. 10: at Simon Kenton

Oct. 17: vs. Ryle

Oct. 24: at Campbell County

Oct. 31: vs. Corbin (senior night)

Published
