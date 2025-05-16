Kentucky high school football: Great Crossing announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bluegrass State and High School On SI Kentucky will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Great Crossing Warhawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warhawks will play a full 9-game schedule, including four notable contests against Campbell County, Franklin County, Lexington Catholic and Madison Central.
Among other teams on the Warhawks' schedule are Corbin, Dunbar, Scott County, Ryle and at home against Scott County.
Below is the Warhawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 GREAT CROSSING WARHAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: vs. Central Hardin (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: vs. Cooper (scrimmage)
Aug. 22: vs. Franklin County - BGO Bowl Game
Aug. 29: vs. Scott County
Sep. 5: at Woodford County
Sep. 12: at Lexington Catholic
Sep. 19: vs. Dunbar (homecoming)
Sep. 26: at Madison Central
Oct. 10: at Simon Kenton
Oct. 17: vs. Ryle
Oct. 24: at Campbell County
Oct. 31: vs. Corbin (senior night)
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi