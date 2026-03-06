Kentucky Girls Basketball Regionals Set Up Huge Showdowns

We’ll know the Kentucky girls basketball Sweet 16 Saturday night as the regional tournaments wrap this weekend.

The four regions below are the ones to monitor Friday and Saturday.

Seventh Region

This region is Assumption or Sacred Heart’s tournament to lose. It was an inevitability that the two Catholic schools would lock up in Saturday’s final. Assumption (22-7) finished No. 3 in the High School on SI Kentucky rankings. Sacred Heart (23-7) was No. 7. Assumption last lost Jan. 18, and to guess who? The Seventh Region championship matchup is probably the biggest contest of the year in Kentucky girls hoops.

Eighth Region

North Oldham and South Oldham added some interest to this region tournament. Both are quality teams. But the eighth is included in this story because it’s the domain of No. 1 Simon Kenton. The 29-2 Lady Pioneers haven’t lost to a Kentucky program all season. They’ll take care of business Saturday and prepare for a run at the state championship.

Ninth Region

The Ninth was loaded. Cooper, Holy Cross-Covington, Notre Dame, Ryle, Newport Central Catholic and Dixie Heights all had the street cred to play in the final. However, some of these teams began to tank at the absolute wrong time, and others found the light that allowed them to extend their season and a chance at claiming a region title.

It all started with Highlands defeating Cooper in the quarterfinals. Cooper lost its way before the regular season ended and never found themselves again.



Ryle had found some light and trounced Newport Central Catholic in the quarterfinals and then battled No. 13 Holy Cross-Covington in a 66-60 loss.

Notre Dame Academy also moved out of the shade in February, embarking on a six-game win streak, which included wins over No. 7 Sacred Heart and No. 12 Campbell County.

Now, the Pandas (23-7) face Holy Cross (23-5) in Friday’s championship contest. The Indians fell to Notre Dame in the 35th District Championship (and kinda flatlined in a game against South Oldham just before the regular season ended). Notre Dame should earn its way to state Friday night.

10th Region

The 10th is home to four ranked teams. Top of the 10th hardwood hill is No. 2 George Rogers Clark (27-2), followed by No. 12 Campbell County (22-6), No. 23 Montgomery County and No. 24 Bishop Brossart.

The GSR Jaguars already dispatched Bishop Brossart in the quarterfinals, and Campbell County did likewise to Montgomery County. That sets up a possible (most likely) Campbell County-GSR showdown Saturday. GSR didn’t play Campbell County this year and will have to find a way to contain the Camels’ double-double senior Isabella Jayasuriya.