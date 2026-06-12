Kentucky High School Football Realignment Will Shuffle Defending Champions Ahead of 2027 Season
Changes in Kentucky high school football
There have been changes in Kentucky high school football.
Most notably, in realignment.
The KHSAA issued the final approved team alignments in May for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
A handful of programs have been affected. Three are defending state champions, and a 2025 state runner-up.
Kentucky Country Day Pushes Back
Kentucky Country Day (13-1), the 2025 1A state champion, will be moving up to 2A.
While understanding the somewhat difficult task of aligning schools to proper classifications, KCD coach Matt Jones isn’t exactly thrilled with the outcome of the latest realignment.
"I look at this alignment not just as a head coach trying to win next week's game, but through the lens of someone who has dedicated decades to Kentucky high school football…Moving to Class 2A creates a severe operational and competitive strain on our program that textbook enrollment numbers simply don’t reflect,” Jones said in an email sent to High School on SI.
He said the methodology is flawed and doesn’t take into account several factors, including the challenges specific to small private schools and unrestricted enrollment for Kentucky’s 51 independent public school districts.
The KHSAA applied a 1.35 multiplier to football-playing private schools in the realignment process. Jones and former NFL quarterback and Sayre head coach Chad Pennington pushed back against the use of the multiplier for small private schools. Jones said the multiple doesn’t recognize the reality of small privates.
“While our school has 155 boys enrolled, our actual football roster has averaged just 33 players over the last 16 years,” the 1A state champion coach explained. “Our tuition is $32,000 per year, and our academic standards are exceptionally rigorous; we are a highly specialized environment, not a sports academy. We do not have an open-enrollment draw, yet we are being penalized by an artificial multiplier based on a generalized drawing area.”
Jones said the multiplier is arbitrary and not based on supporting data in relation to Kentucky.
“It is also deeply concerning that the KHSAA has anchored Kentucky's future to an arbitrary 1.35 multiplier pulled directly from a 2000 Alabama high school study regarding athletic participation rates,” he said. “Applying a 26-year-old metric from a different state to modern Kentucky high school football is not data-driven policy—it is arbitrary guesswork.”
As for open enrollment, Jones expressed that it puts schools like KCD at a real disadvantage.
“If the goal of this rule is truly to address 'competitive balance' regarding geographic boundaries, the logic is deeply flawed,” Jones noted. ”The multiplier ignores independent public school districts, which operate with open enrollment and no tuition barriers, allowing them to draw student-athletes from across county lines completely unpenalized. True competitive balance cannot be achieved by selectively applying rules to one set of schools while giving a free pass to others with identical geographic advantages.”
Other Private Schools on the Move
And continuing in the private school realm, Class 2A state champion Lexington Christian (12-3) will depart to 3A, and Christian Academy-Louisville (15-0), the defending 3A state champion, heads into 4A in 2027. Covington Catholic (9-4) will be reassigned to 5A, while Bethlehem (5-7) moves up to 2A from 1A.
CAL coach Hunter Cantwell told High School on SI that he’s basically rolling with the punches and is focused on the school’s mission.
"CAL looks forward to competing in what I believe to be Kentucky's strongest classification,” Cantwell said in an email. “Our main focus, though, is on using youth sports to grow young men and point them to Jesus. It is a blessing to always be able to work towards that end, regardless of what classification we find ourselves in."
Public Schools See Changes, Too
Franklin County (14-1), which lost to Boyle County in the 2025 4A title game, is 5A-bound in 2027.
Elizabethtown (8-4) will move down to 3A after spending a two-year cycle in 4A.
2027-28 KHSAA Football Alignment
CLASS 1A
DISTRICT 1
Ballard Memorial
Crittenden County
Fulton County
Russellville
DISTRICT 2
Campbellsville
Caverna
Fort Knox
Holy Cross (Louisville)
WEB DuBois
DISTRICT 3
Bellevue
Dayton
Holy Cross (Covington)
Newport Central Catholic
Newport
DISTRICT 4
Bracken County
Eminence
Ludlow
Trimble County
DISTRICT 5
Berea
Frankfort
Nicholas County
Paris
Sayre
DISTRICT 6
Harlan
Lynn Camp
Middlesboro High School
Pineville, Williamsburg
DISTRICT 7
East Ridge
Hazard
Phelps
Pikeville
DISTRICT 8
Betsy Layne
Fairview
Paintsville
Raceland
CLASS 2A
DISTRICT 1
Henry Clay
Lafayette
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Tates Creek
DISTRICT 2
Edmonson County
Hancock County
McLean County
Owensboro Catholic
DISTRICT 3
Clinton County
Green County
Metcalfe County
Monroe County
Somerset
DISTRICT 4
Bethlehem
Danville
Kentucky Country Day
Washington County
Western
DISTRICT 5
Beechwood
Bishop Brossart
Gallatin County
Owen County
Walton-Verona
DISTRICT 6
Jackson County
Lewis County
Morgan County
Powell County
West Carter
DISTRICT 7
Breathitt County
Knott County Central
Leslie County
Magoffin County
DISTRICT 8
Belfry
Martin County
Pike County Central
Prestonsburg
Shelby Valley
CLASS 3A
DISTRICT 1
Butler County
Murray
Union County
Webster County
DISTRICT 2
Adair County
Casey County
Glasgow
Hart County
McCreary Central
DISTRICT 3
Carroll County
Central, DeSales
Henry County
Shawnee
DISTRICT 4
Bardstown
Elizabethtown
LaRue County
Thomas Nelson
DISTRICT 5
Bourbon County
Estill County
Lexington Christian
Mercer County
Western Hills
DISTRICT 6
Bath County
Fleming County
Lloyd Memorial
Pendleton County
St. Henry District
DISTRICT 7
East Carter
Floyd Central
Lawrence County
Letcher County Central
Russell
DISTRICT 8
Bell County
Clay County
Knox Central
Perry County Central
Rockcastle County
CLASS 4A
DISTRICT 1
Calloway County
Hopkins County Central
Madisonville-North Hopkins
Paducah Tilghman
DISTRICT 2
Allen County-Scottsville
Franklin-Simpson
Logan County
Ohio County
Russell County
Warren East
DISTRICT 3
John Hardin
Marion County
Nelson County
Spencer County
Taylor County
DISTRICT 4
Breckinridge County
Christian Academy-Louisville
North Oldham
Shelby County
Valley
Waggener
DISTRICT 5
Boyle County
Garrard County
Lexington Catholic
Lincoln County
DISTRICT 6
Corbin
Harlan County
Wayne County
Whitley County
DISTRICT 7
Grant County
Harrison County
Highlands
Holmes
Mason County
DISTRICT 8
Ashland Blazer
Boyd County
Greenup County
Johnson Central
Rowan County Senior High School
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 1
Apollo, Graves County
Marshall County
Muhlenberg County
Owensboro
DISTRICT 2
Barren County
Bowling Green
Grayson County
Greenwood
Warren Central
DISTRICT 3
Bullitt Central
Butler
Doss
Iroquois
North Bullitt
DISTRICT 4
Atherton
Jeffersontown
Moore
Seneca
South Oldham
DISTRICT 5
Boone County
Conner
Cooper
Covington Catholic
Dixie Heights
Scott
DISTRICT 6
Anderson County
Collins
Franklin County
Scott County
DISTRICT 7
East Jessamine
Madison Southern
Montgomery County
West Jessamine
Woodford County
DISTRICT 8
North Laurel
Pulaski County
South Laurel
Southwestern
CLASS 6A
DISTRICT 1
Christian County
Daviess County
Henderson County
McCracken County
DISTRICT 2
Central Hardin
Meade County
North Hardin
South Warren
DISTRICT 3
DuPont Manual
Fairdale
Pleasure Ridge Park
St. Xavier
DISTRICT 4
Bullitt East
Fern Creek
Male
Southern
DISTRICT 5
Ballard
Eastern
Oldham County
Trinity (Louisville)
DISTRICT 6
Campbell County
Great Crossing
Larry A Ryle
Simon Kenton
DISTRICT 7
Henry Clay
Lafayette
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Tates Creek
DISTRICT 8
Bryan Station
Frederick Douglass
George Rogers Clark
Madison Central
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Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.