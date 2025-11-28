Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - November 28, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, November 28, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as No. 2 St. Xavier takes on No. 1 Trinity, and No. 7 Ryle battles No. 3 South Warren.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - November 28, 2025
Kentucky high school football playoffs continue on Friday with 11 ranked contests, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive playoff matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - November 28
There are two Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Campbellsville vs Kentucky Country Day at 7:00 PM. The final game, Pikeville vs Raceland, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - November 28
There are three Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Lexington Christian vs Belfry, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Beechwood vs Owensboro Catholic at 7:00 PM. The final game, Murray vs Lloyd Memorial, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - November 28
There are three Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Bell County vs Christian Academy-Louisville at 7:00 PM. The final game, Murray vs Lloyd Memorial, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - November 28
There are two Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Franklin County vs Paducah Tilghman, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Boyle County vs Corbin at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - November 28
There are two Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Pulaski County vs Atherton, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Woodford County vs Owensboro at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - November 28
There are two Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Xavier vs Trinity at 5:00 PM. The final game, Ryle vs South Warren, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
