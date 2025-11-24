Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 25, 2025
There were some significant victories Friday night in the third round of the Kentucky High School football playoffs.
A Louisville battle between No. 2 ranked St. X and No. 10 Male sloped toward the Tigers, 31-14, dashing Male’s hope of advancing to the semifinal round.
The major upset of the night was Corbin — seemingly on nobody’s rankings radar this season — over No. 6 Highlands, 35-21. The Bluebirds strong regular season schedule didn’t help them in this one.
And the minor upsets belonged to No. 7 Boyle County, who eliminated No. 5 Covington Catholic, 49-14, and No. 11 Ryle, who beat No. 9 Frederick Douglass, 28-27, in overtime.
Of course, these outcomes shook up the rankings.
1. Trinity (6A) [11-2]
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: @ St. X
2. St. Xavier (6A) [10-3]
Previous ranking: 2
Next up: vs. Trinity
3. South Warren (6A) [12-0]
Previous ranking: 3
Next up: vs. Ryle
4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [13-0]
Previous ranking: 4
Next up: vs. Bell County
5. Boyle County (4A) [12-1]
Previous ranking: 7
Next up: vs. Corbin
6. Woodford County (5A) [12-1]
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: @ Owensboro
7. Ryle (6A) [10-3]
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: @ South Warren
8. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [12-1]
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: @ Franklin County
9. Franklin County (4A) [13-0]
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: vs. Paducah Tilghman
10. Owensboro (5A) [11-2]
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: vs. Wofford County
11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [8-5]
Previous ranking: 9
Next up: Season completed
12. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [12-1]
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: vs. Beechwood
13. Lexington Christian (2A) [12-3]
Previous ranking: 17
Next up: vs. Belfry
14. Pulaski County (5A) [11-2]
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: vs. Atherton
15. Atherton (5A) [12-1]
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: @ Pulaski County
16. Male (6A) [8-5]
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: Season completed
17. DuPont Manual (6A) [9-3]
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: Season completed
18. Campbellsville (1A) [12-1]
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: @ Kentucky Country Day
19. Lloyd Memorial (3A) 13-0
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: vs. Murray
20. Murray (3A) 13-0
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: @ Lloyd Memorial
21. Scott County (5A) [9-4]
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: Season completed
22. Corbin (4A) 10-3
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: @ Boyle County
23: Kentucky Country Day (1A) 11-1
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: vs. Campbellsville
24. Madison Central (6A) [8-5]
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: Season completed
25. North Laurel (5A) [9-3]
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: Season completed