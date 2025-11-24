High School

Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 25, 2025

Corbin stuns then-No. 6 Highlands; Boyle County, Covington Catholic and Ryle pull minor Top 25 upsets

Madison Central's Christian Lawson (6) takes a hard hit from Trinity's Elijah Burns-Crump (10) and Myles Howze (4) as the Trinity Shamrocks and Madison Central Indians face off in the third round of the KHSAA Class 6A football playoffs. Trinity defeated Madison Central in a blowout, 64-27. Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Madison Central's Christian Lawson (6) takes a hard hit from Trinity's Elijah Burns-Crump (10) and Myles Howze (4) as the Trinity Shamrocks and Madison Central Indians face off in the third round of the KHSAA Class 6A football playoffs. Trinity defeated Madison Central in a blowout, 64-27. Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were some significant victories Friday night in the third round of the Kentucky High School football playoffs.

A Louisville battle between No. 2 ranked St. X and No. 10 Male sloped toward the Tigers, 31-14, dashing Male’s hope of advancing to the semifinal round.

The major upset of the night was Corbin — seemingly on nobody’s rankings radar this season — over No. 6 Highlands, 35-21. The Bluebirds strong regular season schedule didn’t help them in this one.

And the minor upsets belonged to No. 7 Boyle County, who eliminated No. 5 Covington Catholic, 49-14, and No. 11 Ryle, who beat No. 9 Frederick Douglass, 28-27, in overtime.

Of course, these outcomes shook up the rankings.

1. Trinity (6A) [11-2]

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: @ St. X

2. St. Xavier (6A) [10-3]

Previous ranking: 2

Next up: vs. Trinity

3. South Warren (6A) [12-0]

Previous ranking: 3

Next up: vs. Ryle

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [13-0]

Previous ranking: 4

Next up: vs. Bell County

5. Boyle County (4A) [12-1]

Previous ranking: 7

Next up: vs. Corbin

6. Woodford County (5A) [12-1]

Previous ranking: 8

Next up: @ Owensboro

7. Ryle (6A) [10-3]

Previous ranking: 11

Next up: @ South Warren

8. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [12-1]

Previous ranking: 12

Next up: @ Franklin County

9. Franklin County (4A) [13-0]

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: vs. Paducah Tilghman

10. Owensboro (5A) [11-2]

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: vs. Wofford County

11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [8-5]

Previous ranking: 9

Next up: Season completed

12. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [12-1]

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: vs. Beechwood

13. Lexington Christian (2A) [12-3]

Previous ranking: 17

Next up: vs. Belfry

14. Pulaski County (5A) [11-2]

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: vs. Atherton

15. Atherton (5A) [12-1]

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: @ Pulaski County

16. Male (6A) [8-5]

Previous ranking: 10

Next up: Season completed

17. DuPont Manual (6A) [9-3]

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: Season completed

18. Campbellsville (1A) [12-1]

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: @ Kentucky Country Day

19. Lloyd Memorial (3A) 13-0

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: vs. Murray

20. Murray (3A) 13-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: @ Lloyd Memorial

21. Scott County (5A) [9-4]

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: Season completed

22. Corbin (4A) 10-3

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: @ Boyle County

23: Kentucky Country Day (1A) 11-1

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: vs. Campbellsville

24. Madison Central (6A) [8-5]

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: Season completed

25. North Laurel (5A) [9-3]

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: Season completed

CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

