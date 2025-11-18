Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 18, 2025
Losses suffered by three teams in last week’s Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings left a few vacancies and created several position changes.
Male’s upset of No. 7 DuPont Manual shook up the Top 10 as did Covington Catholic’s defeat of No. 10 Johnson Central, both schools were eliminated from the postseason. A trio of new teams round out the rankings.
Friday’s playoff games feature some intriguing matchups; not No. 1 Trinity vs. No.19 Madison Central, if that’s what you’re thinking, but how about No. 5 Covington Catholic vs. No. 7 Boyle County or Louisville duel, No. 2 St. X vs. No. 10 Male?
1. Trinity (6A) [10-2]
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: vs. Madison Central
2. St. Xavier (6A) [9-3]
Previous ranking: 2
Next up: vs. Male
3. South Warren (6A) [11-0]
Previous ranking: 3
Next up: vs. Henderson County
4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [12-0]
Previous ranking: 4
Next up: vs. Union County
5. Covington Catholic (4A) [9-3]
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: @ Boyle County
6. Highlands (4A) [10-2]
Previous ranking: 5
Next up: vs. Corbin
7. Boyle County (4A) [11-1]
Previous ranking: 6
Next up: vs. Covington Catholic
8. Woodford County (5A) [11-1]
Previous ranking: 9
Next up: vs. Scott County
9. Frederick Douglass (6A) [8-4]
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: vs. Ryle
10. Male (6A) [8-4]
Previous ranking: 17
Next up: @ St. X
11. Ryle (6A) [9-3]
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: @ Frederick Douglass
12. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [11-1]
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: vs. Logan County
13. Scott County (5A) [9-3]
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: vs. Woodford County
14. Franklin County (4A) [12-0]
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: vs. North Oldham
15. Owensboro (5A) [10-2]
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: vs. Fairdale
16. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [11-1]
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: @ Somerset
17. Lexington Christian (2A) [11-3]
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: vs. Mayfield
18. Pulaski County (5A) [10-2]
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: vs. West Jessamine
19. Madison Central (6A) [8-4]
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: @ Trinity
20. Atherton (5A) [11-1]
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: vs. Bowling Green
21. Campbellsville (1A) [11-1]
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Newport Central Catholic
22. Bowling Green (5A) [5-6]
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: @ Atherton (Waggener High School)
23. Lloyd Memorial (3A) 12-0
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: vs. Russell
24. Logan County (4A) [10-2]
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: @ Paducah Tilghman
25. Prestonburg (2A) [12-0]
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: @ Beechwood