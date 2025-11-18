High School

Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 18, 2025

Male climbs seven spots after knocking off then-No. 7 Boyle County; Lloyd Memorial, Logan County and Prestonburg join Top 25

Chris Adams

Covington Catholic Colonels Cash Myers (4) and Owen Pitzer (22) tackle Beechwood Tigers quarterback Emmett Queen in the second half of a high school football between the Covington Catholic Colonels and Beechwood Tigers, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at the Beechwood Tiger’s home field in Fort Mitchell, Ky. Colonels won 42-14.
Covington Catholic Colonels Cash Myers (4) and Owen Pitzer (22) tackle Beechwood Tigers quarterback Emmett Queen in the second half of a high school football between the Covington Catholic Colonels and Beechwood Tigers, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at the Beechwood Tiger’s home field in Fort Mitchell, Ky. Colonels won 42-14. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losses suffered by three teams in last week’s Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings left a few vacancies and created several position changes.

Male’s upset of No. 7 DuPont Manual shook up the Top 10 as did Covington Catholic’s defeat of No. 10 Johnson Central, both schools were eliminated from the postseason. A trio of new teams round out the rankings.

Friday’s playoff games feature some intriguing matchups; not No. 1 Trinity vs. No.19 Madison Central, if that’s what you’re thinking, but how about No. 5 Covington Catholic vs. No. 7 Boyle County or Louisville duel, No. 2 St. X vs. No. 10 Male?

1. Trinity (6A) [10-2]

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: vs. Madison Central

2. St. Xavier (6A) [9-3]

Previous ranking: 2

Next up: vs. Male

3. South Warren (6A) [11-0]

Previous ranking: 3

Next up: vs. Henderson County

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [12-0]

Previous ranking: 4

Next up: vs. Union County

5. Covington Catholic (4A) [9-3]

Previous ranking: 8

Next up: @ Boyle County

6. Highlands (4A) [10-2]

Previous ranking: 5

Next up: vs. Corbin

7. Boyle County (4A) [11-1]

Previous ranking: 6

Next up: vs. Covington Catholic

8. Woodford County (5A) [11-1]

Previous ranking: 9

Next up: vs. Scott County

9. Frederick Douglass (6A) [8-4]

Previous ranking: 11

Next up: vs. Ryle

10. Male (6A) [8-4]

Previous ranking: 17

Next up: @ St. X

11. Ryle (6A) [9-3]

Previous ranking: 12

Next up: @ Frederick Douglass

12. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [11-1]

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: vs. Logan County

13. Scott County (5A) [9-3]

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: vs. Woodford County

14. Franklin County (4A) [12-0]

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: vs. North Oldham

15. Owensboro (5A) [10-2]

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: vs. Fairdale

16. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [11-1]

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: @ Somerset

17. Lexington Christian (2A) [11-3]

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: vs. Mayfield

18. Pulaski County (5A) [10-2]

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: vs. West Jessamine

19. Madison Central (6A) [8-4]

Previous ranking: 22

Next up: @ Trinity

20. Atherton (5A) [11-1]

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: vs. Bowling Green

21. Campbellsville (1A) [11-1]

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: Newport Central Catholic

22. Bowling Green (5A) [5-6]

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: @ Atherton (Waggener High School)

23. Lloyd Memorial (3A) 12-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: vs. Russell

24. Logan County (4A) [10-2]

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: @ Paducah Tilghman

25. Prestonburg (2A) [12-0]

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: @ Beechwood

