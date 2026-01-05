Top 25 Kentucky Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 5, 2026
We begin the Kentucky boys rankings this week, and Male High School of Louisville tops the list. The 10-2 Bulldogs' defeat of pre-season No.1 St. Xavier, No. 2 Covington Catholic and No. 3 Frederick Douglass propelled them to the No. 1 slot. One of their two losses was to Pike High School, ranked No. 8 in Indiana.
1. Male (10-2) Louisville
Last week: Defeated St. X 60-58; def. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Georgia) 72-63; lost to Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) 62-58.
2. Covington Catholic (10-1) Covington
Last week: Defeated Booker (Sarasota, Florida) 92-55; def. Venice (Venice, Florida) 74-39; def. Newport Central Catholic 78-35.
3. St. Xavier (9-4) Louisville
Last week: Lost to Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Maryland) 58-55; lost to Nazareth Regional (Brooklyn, New York) 77-60; def. St. Joseph (Santa Maria, California) 65-64.
4. Madison Central (12-1) Richmond
Last week: Defeated Wayne County 76-54; def. Hamilton (Hamilton, Ohio) 71-49; def. North Oldham 73-58.
5. Daviess County (12-3) Owensboro
Last week: Defeated Caverna 54-47; def. North Laurel 68-47; def. Boyd County 86-78; lost to St. Joseph (Santa Maria, California) 81-70; def. McCracken County 72-62.
6. Frederick Douglass (7-3) Lexington
Last week: Lost to Concord Academy (Concord, North Carolina); def. Prince Avenue Christian (Bogart, Georgia) 72-45.
7. George Rogers Clark (8-3) Winchester
Last week: Lost to Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) 49-38; def. Notre Dame (West Haven, Connecticut) 62-57.
8. Warren Central (8-1) Bowling Green
Last week: Defeated Ballard 74-62; def. Bowling Green 69-45.
9. Boyd County (9-4) Ashland
Last week: Defeated North Oldham 75-64; def. Lexington Catholic 74-60; lost to Daviess County 86-78; def. Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, West Virginia) 96-62; def. Fleming County 99-55.
10. Lexington Catholic (8-4) Lexington
Last week: Defeated Lyon County 68-65; lost to Boyd County 74-60.
11. North Laurel (9-4) London
Last week: Defeated Bryan Station 55-52; lost to Daviess County 68-47; def. Clay County 74-59.
12. North Oldham (8-4) Goshen
Last week: Lost to Boyd County 75-64; def. Lyon County 47-37; lost to Madison Central 73-58.
13. Butler (10-3) Louisville
Last week: Lost to Principia (St. Louis, Missouri) 70-55; def. Capital City (Jefferson, Missouri) 59-42.
14. Bell County (10-2) Prineville
Last week: Defeated Southwestern 72-53; def. Eastern 63-51; McCreary Central 95-75.
15. McCracken County (10-3) Paducah
Last week: Defeated Taylor County 71-61; def. Woodford County 71-62; def. Graves County 74-62; lost to Daviess County 72-62.
16. Pikeville (10-1) Pikeville
Last week: Defeated Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Florida) 58-51; lost to University Christian (Jacksonville, Florida) 57-55; def. Fernandina Beach (Fernandina Beach, Florida) 67-42; def. East Ridge 89-58.
17. Highlands (10-1) Fort Thomas
Last week: Defeated Lechter County Central 76-54; def. Arab (Arab, Alabama) 81-51; lost to Ryle 68-60.
18. Ballard (8-4) Louisville
Last week: Defeated South River (Edgewater, Maryland) 72-41; def. Oak Hills (Cincinnati, Ohio) 58-45; lost to Warren Central 74-62; def. Mercer County 98-36.
19. Seneca (8-2) Louisville
Last week: Defeated Lumpkin County (Dahlonega, Georgia) 64-52; def. Gainesville (Gainesville, Florida) 66-51; def. Fulton (Knoxville, Tennessee) 80-59.
20. Eastern (12-2) Louisville
Last week: Defeated Georgetown (Georgetown, South Carolina) 64-48; def. South Laurel 55-43; lost to Bell County 63-51; def. Meade County 76-67.
21. Clinton County (12-2) Albany
Last week: Defeated Breckinridge County 58-42; def. Kipp Collegiate 75-23; def. Edmonson County 61-58; def. Metcalfe County 64-44.
22. Holy Cross (12-1) Covington
Last week: Lost to Evangel Christian 56-50; def. Middletown (Middletown, Ohio) 74-48; def. Purcell Marian (Cincinnati, Ohio) 94-66.
23. Montgomery County (7-4) Mount Sterling
Last week: Defeated Hampton (Hampton, Tennessee) 73-59; Virginia (Bristol, Virginia) 69-34.
24. Ashland Blazer (8-3) Ashland
Last week: Lost to Henry Clay 66-64; def. Simon Kenton 58-49; lost to George Washington (Charleston, West Virginia) 63-58.
25. Lyon County (7-5) Eddyville
Last week: Lost to Lexington Catholic 68-65; lost to North Oldham 47-37; def. Union County (80-53).