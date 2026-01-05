How Cooper Finally Flipped the Script in its Girls Basketball Rivalry with Sacred Heart
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — It was a contest that pivoted on either side of a fixed point; the biggest game of the year thus far in Kentucky high school girls basketball.
Cooper High School upset Sacred Heart Academy Friday, 65-62.
Cooper’s Pressure Turns the Tide
The intensity and hustle were on display from both sides, but perhaps leaned in favor of the Cooper Jaguars. The Valkyries appeared to fatigue as the game progressed.
“We got to get tougher,” said Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir. “We’ve got to listen better. We worked the whole week on transition defense, getting back. And we didn't necessarily do that a couple times. You know, the first half where we gave two or three layups at the end of the second quarter. We got tired. I didn't go deep into my bench, but we’ve got to fight through some of that tiredness and focus.”
Sacred Heart Stars Shine, But Depth Wanes
However, Sacred Heart’s Brianna Wilkins and Amirah Jordan still managed 24 points each, providing most of the scoring.
The Valkyries (8-3) — the defending Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Girls Basketball Sweet 16 state champions — had been ranked No. 1 in many polls as Cooper (9-3) was slotted down a few places from them, but that has now changed.
A Defining Win for the Jaguars
Though Cooper has won two games since Friday, this matchup has defined its season thus far.
“This is huge,” said standout Cooper junior, Haylee Noel. “I mean, losing to them for the past couple years at state, getting beat by them to get out of state. This is huge. Having a new coach, just a different alignment. It's a great win. A great team win.”
New Leadership, Familiar Results
Former Cooper girls coach Justin Holthaus was named the head boys coach last May, and the school hired Christian Prohaska to helm the girls program. Prohaska’s experience is rooted in the collegiate ranks, having made stops as an assistant at the University of Kentucky, Bucknell, Morehead State, Seton Hall and Xavier. The Lady Jaguars have won the last four Ninth Region Championships and earned four trips to the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Haylee Noel Leads Through Pain
Noel helped guide her squad to victory with 18 points and 13 rebounds, despite playing with a noticeable limp that began midway through the first half.
State Title Aspirations Now in Focus
Are they now the early-season favorite to win the Girls Basketball Sweet 16 state championship? Asked if her team has the right stuff to compete for the state title, Noel said they do.
“I think we do. I think this opens up a lot of eyes. I think we can win.”