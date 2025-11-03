High School

Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025

As the playoffs are set to kickoff this week, the Kentucky state rankings undergo some shuffling

Chris Adams

Ryle's Bo Gay (15) sacks Simon Kenton quarterback Grant Webb (5) during their football game Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Ryle High School.
Ryle's Bo Gay (15) sacks Simon Kenton quarterback Grant Webb (5) during their football game Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Ryle High School. / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that the regular season has been put to bed, this week marks the first round of the Kentucky high school football state playoffs.

There was some fallout after last week. Most notably, Ballard moved out of the rankings after being shut out by Woodford County. Several teams moved down from their respective positions after losses or near losses. Pulaski County needed six quarters to defeat unranked Bell County. Atherton broke into the rankings after its victory over North Laurel and its seven shutout wins during the regular season.

1. Trinity (6A) [8-2]

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: vs. Great Crossing

2. St. Xavier (6A) [7-3]

Previous ranking: 2

Next up: vs. Southern

3. South Warren (6A) [10-0]

Previous ranking: 3

Next up: TBA

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [10-0]

Previous ranking: 4

Next up: vs. Mercer County

5. Highlands (4A) [8-2]

Previous ranking: 5

Next up: vs. Greenup County

6. Boyle County (4A) [9-1]

Previous ranking: 6

Next up: vs. Whitley County

7. DuPont Manual (6A) [8-2]

Previous ranking: 8

Next up: vs. Fern Creek

8. Covington Catholic (4A) [7-3]

Previous ranking: 7

Next up: vs. Boyd County

9. Woodford County (5A) [9-1]

Previous ranking: 9

Next up: vs. Boone County

10. Johnson Central (4A) [10-0]

Previous ranking: 10

Next up: vs. Harrison County

11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [6-4]

Previous ranking: 11

Next up: vs. Henry Clay

12. Ryle (6A) [7-3]

Previous ranking: 12

Next up: vs. Eastern
(beat Dixie Heights 63-20)

13. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [9-1]

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: vs. Taylor County

14. Scott County (5A) [7-3]

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: vs. Conner

15. Franklin County (4A) [10-0]

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: vs. Waggener

16. Cooper (5A) [7-3]

Previous ranking: 17

Next up: vs. South Oldham

17. Male (6A) [6-4]

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park

18. Owensboro (5A) [8-2]

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: vs. Grayson County

19. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [9-1]

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: vs. Fort Campbell

20. Lexington Christian (2A) [7-3]

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: vs. Metcalfe County

21. Pulaski County (5A) [8-2]

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: vs. East Jessamine

22. Madison Central (6A) [6-4]

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar

23. Atherton (5A) [9-1]

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: TBA

24. Campbellsville (1A) [9-1]

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: TBA

25. Bowling Green (5A) [4-6]

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: vs. Graves County

Published
Chris Adams
CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

