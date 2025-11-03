Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025
Now that the regular season has been put to bed, this week marks the first round of the Kentucky high school football state playoffs.
There was some fallout after last week. Most notably, Ballard moved out of the rankings after being shut out by Woodford County. Several teams moved down from their respective positions after losses or near losses. Pulaski County needed six quarters to defeat unranked Bell County. Atherton broke into the rankings after its victory over North Laurel and its seven shutout wins during the regular season.
1. Trinity (6A) [8-2]
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: vs. Great Crossing
2. St. Xavier (6A) [7-3]
Previous ranking: 2
Next up: vs. Southern
3. South Warren (6A) [10-0]
Previous ranking: 3
Next up: TBA
4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [10-0]
Previous ranking: 4
Next up: vs. Mercer County
5. Highlands (4A) [8-2]
Previous ranking: 5
Next up: vs. Greenup County
6. Boyle County (4A) [9-1]
Previous ranking: 6
Next up: vs. Whitley County
7. DuPont Manual (6A) [8-2]
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: vs. Fern Creek
8. Covington Catholic (4A) [7-3]
Previous ranking: 7
Next up: vs. Boyd County
9. Woodford County (5A) [9-1]
Previous ranking: 9
Next up: vs. Boone County
10. Johnson Central (4A) [10-0]
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: vs. Harrison County
11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [6-4]
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: vs. Henry Clay
12. Ryle (6A) [7-3]
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: vs. Eastern
(beat Dixie Heights 63-20)
13. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [9-1]
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: vs. Taylor County
14. Scott County (5A) [7-3]
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: vs. Conner
15. Franklin County (4A) [10-0]
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: vs. Waggener
16. Cooper (5A) [7-3]
Previous ranking: 17
Next up: vs. South Oldham
17. Male (6A) [6-4]
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park
18. Owensboro (5A) [8-2]
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: vs. Grayson County
19. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [9-1]
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: vs. Fort Campbell
20. Lexington Christian (2A) [7-3]
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: vs. Metcalfe County
21. Pulaski County (5A) [8-2]
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: vs. East Jessamine
22. Madison Central (6A) [6-4]
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar
23. Atherton (5A) [9-1]
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: TBA
24. Campbellsville (1A) [9-1]
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: TBA
25. Bowling Green (5A) [4-6]
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: vs. Graves County