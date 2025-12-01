High School

Kentucky (KHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - December 1, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Kentucky high school football playoffs

CJ Vafiadis

Walton-Verona Bearcats vs Beechwood Tigers - Nov 14, 2025 high school kentucky football khsaa

The 2025 Kentucky high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7.

High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the KHSAA high school football playoffs.

The KHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 6.

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations.

