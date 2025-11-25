Kentucky (KHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 24, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Kentucky high school football playoffs
The 2025 Kentucky high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the KHSAA high school football playoffs.
The KHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 6.
2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published