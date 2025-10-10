High School

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Lexington Catholic Knights vs Highlands Bluebirds - Aug 23, 2024
There are 32 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights Boyle County as they travel to take on Russell County.

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 32 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Tates Creek vs Paul Laurence Dunbar, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Boyle County vs Russell County at 6:30 PM. The final game, Russell vs Lewis County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:

Bardstown vs. Garrard County

Bell County vs. Knox Central

Berea vs. Sayre

Boyle County vs. Russell County

Bracken County vs. Owen County

Breathitt County vs. Morgan County

Bryan Station vs. George Rogers Clark

Clay County vs. McCreary Central

Collins vs. Woodford County

Danville vs. W.E.B. DuBois Academy

East Carter vs. Fleming County

Eminence vs. Frankfort

Franklin County vs. Grant County

Frederick Douglass vs. Madison Central

Harrison County vs. Mason County

Henry Clay vs. Lafayette

Jackson County vs. West Carter

Johnson Central vs. Rowan County

Letcher County Central vs. Magoffin County

Lexington Catholic vs. Mercer County

Lexington Christian vs. Shawnee

Lynn Camp vs. Williamsburg

Madison Southern vs. Montgomery County

Nicholas County vs. Paris

North Laurel vs. Southwestern

Paintsville vs. Hazard

Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Tates Creek

Perry County Central vs. Whitley County

Powell County vs. Lawrence County

Pulaski County vs. South Laurel

Russell vs. Lewis County

Scott County vs. South Oldham

Published
