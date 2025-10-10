Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 32 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights Boyle County as they travel to take on Russell County.
Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:
Bardstown vs. Garrard County
Bell County vs. Knox Central
Berea vs. Sayre
Boyle County vs. Russell County
Bracken County vs. Owen County
Breathitt County vs. Morgan County
Bryan Station vs. George Rogers Clark
Clay County vs. McCreary Central
Collins vs. Woodford County
Danville vs. W.E.B. DuBois Academy
East Carter vs. Fleming County
Eminence vs. Frankfort
Franklin County vs. Grant County
Frederick Douglass vs. Madison Central
Harrison County vs. Mason County
Henry Clay vs. Lafayette
Jackson County vs. West Carter
Johnson Central vs. Rowan County
Letcher County Central vs. Magoffin County
Lexington Catholic vs. Mercer County
Lexington Christian vs. Shawnee
Lynn Camp vs. Williamsburg
Madison Southern vs. Montgomery County
Nicholas County vs. Paris
North Laurel vs. Southwestern
Paintsville vs. Hazard
Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Tates Creek
Perry County Central vs. Whitley County
Powell County vs. Lawrence County
Pulaski County vs. South Laurel
Russell vs. Lewis County
Scott County vs. South Oldham
View full Lexington metro scoreboard
