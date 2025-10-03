Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 32 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights St. Xavier as they travel to take on Boyle County.
Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:
Adair County vs. Hart County
Anderson County vs. Scott County
Ashland Blazer vs. Rowan County
Bath County vs. East Carter
Bell County vs. Rockcastle County
Bourbon County vs. Lloyd Memorial
Boyle County vs. St. Xavier
Bracken County vs. Gallatin County
Casey County vs. Bardstown
Clinton County vs. Somerset
Collins vs. North Laurel
Danville vs. Southern
East Jessamine vs. Madison Southern
Estill County vs. Letcher County Central
Fairview vs. Nicholas County
Fleming County vs. Lewis County
Frankfort vs. Holy Cross
Franklin County vs. Spencer County
Garrard County vs. Lexington Catholic
George Rogers Clark vs. Henderson County
Grant County vs. Western Hills
Hazard vs. Raceland
Holy Cross vs. Sayre
Knox Central vs. McCreary Central
Lexington Christian vs. W.E.B. DuBois Academy
Lincoln County vs. Wayne County
Magoffin County vs. Powell County
Montgomery County vs. West Jessamine
North Laurel vs. Collins
Pikeville vs. Southwestern
Pineville vs. Williamsburg
South Laurel vs. Perry County Central
Woodford County vs. South Oldham
View full Lexington metro scoreboard
