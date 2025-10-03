High School

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Covington Catholic Colonels vs Beechwood Tigers - Sep 19, 2025
There are 32 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights St. Xavier as they travel to take on Boyle County.

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 32 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, highlighted by St. Xavier vs Boyle County at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:

Adair County vs. Hart County

Anderson County vs. Scott County

Ashland Blazer vs. Rowan County

Bath County vs. East Carter

Bell County vs. Rockcastle County

Bourbon County vs. Lloyd Memorial

Boyle County vs. St. Xavier

Bracken County vs. Gallatin County

Casey County vs. Bardstown

Clinton County vs. Somerset

Collins vs. North Laurel

Danville vs. Southern

East Jessamine vs. Madison Southern

Estill County vs. Letcher County Central

Fairview vs. Nicholas County

Fleming County vs. Lewis County

Frankfort vs. Holy Cross

Franklin County vs. Spencer County

Garrard County vs. Lexington Catholic

George Rogers Clark vs. Henderson County

Grant County vs. Western Hills

Hazard vs. Raceland

Knox Central vs. McCreary Central

Lexington Christian vs. W.E.B. DuBois Academy

Lincoln County vs. Wayne County

Magoffin County vs. Powell County

Montgomery County vs. West Jessamine

Pikeville vs. Southwestern

Pineville vs. Williamsburg

South Laurel vs. Perry County Central

Woodford County vs. South Oldham

View full Lexington metro scoreboard

