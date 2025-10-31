Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

High School

Male runs through an opening in the Frederick Douglass line during the second half of their game, Friday, Oct. 3 2025 in Louisville Ky. Frederic Douglass won 14-0.
There are 42 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights No. 5 Boyle County, which travels to take on No. 11 Frederick Douglass, and No. 18 Madison Central at No. 2 St. Xavier.

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 38 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Conner vs Henry Clay, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Boyle County vs Frederick Douglass at 7:30 PM. The final game, Caverna vs Danville, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:

Adair County vs Campbellsville

Anderson County vs DeSales

Ashland Blazer vs Lexington Catholic

Bath County vs Nicholas County

Bell County vs Pulaski County

Berea vs Iroquois

Boyle County vs Frederick Douglass

Bowling Green vs Franklin County

Bracken County vs Pikeville

Breathitt County vs Russell

Bryan Station vs South Oldham

Bourbon County vs Morgan County

Casey County vs McCreary Central

Caverna vs Danville

Clay County vs Lynn Camp

Conner vs Henry Clay

East Jessamine vs Green County

Eastern vs Paul Laurence Dunbar

Estill County vs Prestonsburg

Fairview vs Pike County Central

Fleming County vs Floyd Central High School

Frankfort vs Western Hills

Garrard County vs Lincoln County

Greenup County vs Montgomery County

Harrison County vs Newport

Hazard vs Somerset

Jackson County vs Pineville

John Hardin vs Mercer County

Knox Central vs Williamsburg

Lafayette vs Oldham County

Lexington Christian vs Pleasure Ridge Park

Madison Southern vs Whitley County

Middlesboro vs Sayre

North Laurel vs Wayne County

Perry County Central vs Ridgeview

Powell County vs Pike County Central

Rowan County vs West Carter

Tates Creek vs West Jessamine

View full Lexington metro scoreboard

