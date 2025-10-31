Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 42 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights No. 5 Boyle County, which travels to take on No. 11 Frederick Douglass, and No. 18 Madison Central at No. 2 St. Xavier.
Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 38 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Conner vs Henry Clay, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Boyle County vs Frederick Douglass at 7:30 PM. The final game, Caverna vs Danville, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:
Adair County vs Campbellsville
Anderson County vs DeSales
Ashland Blazer vs Lexington Catholic
Bath County vs Nicholas County
Bell County vs Pulaski County
Berea vs Iroquois
Boyle County vs Frederick Douglass
Bowling Green vs Franklin County
Bracken County vs Pikeville
Breathitt County vs Russell
Bryan Station vs South Oldham
Bourbon County vs Morgan County
Casey County vs McCreary Central
Caverna vs Danville
Clay County vs Lynn Camp
Conner vs Henry Clay
East Jessamine vs Green County
Eastern vs Paul Laurence Dunbar
Estill County vs Prestonsburg
Fairview vs Pike County Central
Fleming County vs Floyd Central High School
Frankfort vs Western Hills
Garrard County vs Lincoln County
Greenup County vs Montgomery County
Harrison County vs Newport
Hazard vs Somerset
Jackson County vs Pineville
John Hardin vs Mercer County
Knox Central vs Williamsburg
Lafayette vs Oldham County
Lexington Christian vs Pleasure Ridge Park
Madison Southern vs Whitley County
Middlesboro vs Sayre
North Laurel vs Wayne County
Perry County Central vs Ridgeview
Powell County vs Pike County Central
Rowan County vs West Carter
Tates Creek vs West Jessamine
