Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

Get Louisville metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through October 31

CJ Vafiadis

DuPont Manual celebrates with regaining the Barrel after the Crimsons beat rival Male
DuPont Manual celebrates with regaining the Barrel after the Crimsons beat rival Male

There are 51 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights No. 15 Male as they travel to take on No. 18 DuPont Manual, and No. 23 Ballard as they host No. 9 Woodford County.

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 43 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Center Grove vs Jeffersonville, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Male vs DuPont Manual at 7:30 PM. The final game, Nelson County vs Spencer County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:

Adair County vs. Campbellsville

Anderson County vs. DeSales

Atherton vs. North Oldham

Bardstown vs. Washington County

Berea vs. Iroquois

Bethlehem vs. Hancock County

Bowling Green vs. Franklin County

Bryan Station vs. South Oldham

Bullitt Central vs. Marion County

Bullitt East vs. Meade County

Butler vs. Holy Cross

Carroll County vs. Gallatin County

Casey County vs. McCreary Central

Castle vs. Floyd Central

Center Grove vs. Jeffersonville

Central vs. Mayfield

Central Hardin vs. North Bullitt

Charlestown vs. Martinsville

Christian Academy-Louisville vs. Fern Creek

Clarksville vs. Switzerland County

DuPont Manual vs. Male



