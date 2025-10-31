Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 51 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights No. 15 Male as they travel to take on No. 18 DuPont Manual, and No. 23 Ballard as they host No. 9 Woodford County.
Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 43 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Center Grove vs Jeffersonville, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Male vs DuPont Manual at 7:30 PM. The final game, Nelson County vs Spencer County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:
Adair County vs. Campbellsville
Anderson County vs. DeSales
Atherton vs. North Oldham
Bardstown vs. Washington County
Berea vs. Iroquois
Bethlehem vs. Hancock County
Bowling Green vs. Franklin County
Bryan Station vs. South Oldham
Bullitt Central vs. Marion County
Bullitt East vs. Meade County
Butler vs. Holy Cross
Carroll County vs. Gallatin County
Casey County vs. McCreary Central
Castle vs. Floyd Central
Center Grove vs. Jeffersonville
Central vs. Mayfield
Central Hardin vs. North Bullitt
Charlestown vs. Martinsville
Christian Academy-Louisville vs. Fern Creek
Clarksville vs. Switzerland County
DuPont Manual vs. Male
