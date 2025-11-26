Louisville Takes over Kentucky Football Playoffs with Three Semifinals That Feel Like State Title Games
Louisville schools will host three of the Kentucky high school football state semifinals Friday evening.
These Derby City matchups are essentially the 6A, 1A and 3A title games.
Forget Next Week — Trinity vs. St. Xavier Is the Real 6A Final
Who could argue that the Trinity at St. Xavier game, or No. 1 vs. No. 2, isn’t the biggest showdown in the state this season? Ok, they did clash earlier in the year. Trinity prevailed, 35-24, but the slate is clean come postseason, the KHSAA RPI tinkering notwithstanding. And honestly, won’t the following week’s state championship game at UK feel irrelevant? Like an afterthought? Exactly.
Two Elite Offenses, One Defense That Must Survive
Both teams have balanced offenses. The Shamrocks’ defense is stout and just has to remain consistent in applying pressure on St. X quarterback Mason Trimble. But the taller task belongs to the St. X defense. Trinity quarterback Zane Johnson has tossed 45 TD passes against three picks and amassed 2,491 passing yards in 2025.
Hopefully, attendance will be better than last Friday’s St. X-Male contest.
KCD’s Ground Game vs. Campbellsville’s One-Man Show
On the opposite side of the classifications, 1A powerhouses Kentucky Country Day and Campbellsville lock up at KCD and are ranked No. 23 and No. 18, respectively.
The KCD Bearcats possess an effective 1-2 punch on the ground in running backs Parker Rudolph (935 yards) and Tyler Wilson (868 yards, and their defense has stood out for its ability to cause turnovers, recording 14 fumble recoveries and 12 interceptions.
Turnovers May Decide This Bout of Small-School Heavyweights
However, Campbellsville quarterback Kace Eastridge is a one-man offense, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and logging 14 touchdown passes to four interceptions. The Eagles’ defense can also steal the ball. They’ve registered 10 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.
CAL’s Air Attack vs. Bell County’s Ball-Hawking Secondary in 3A
In the 3A semifinal at Christian Academy-Louisville, the No. 4 Centurions throw down against unranked Bell County. CAL, BC, Murray and Lloyd Memorial are arguably the top teams in the classification. Murray and Lloyd Memorial meet in the other 3A semifinal.
This matchup should be marked by CAL’s passing game. Quarterback Jackson Burke has put up top-shelf numbers this year, throwing 45 TDs to one interception and racking up 2,930 passing yards. Additionally, the CAL defense has six players with double-digit tackles for loss. As a unit, they have 739.
Bell County has collected 21 picks with four house calls this season, and will need to continue that trend against the Centurions. The Bobcats’ primary offensive weapon is running back Kaleb Miller, who has gained nearly 2,000 yards rushing in 13 games and scored 29 touchdowns.
Louisville Owns the Spotlight on Kentucky’s Biggest Football Night
The best gridiron action in the state Friday should be in Louisville.