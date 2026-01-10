From the Ville to the National Stage, Three Kentucky Stars Head to the Navy All-American Bowl
The rosters have been announced for the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, to be played on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, and three Kentucky high school football players will be suiting up for the 26th edition of the nationally televised contest.
Louisville Well Represented on a National Stage
Actually, all three will be repping the “Ville,” as they each play for a school located in the Louisville.
The game, held at the Alamodome, arguably features 100 of the nation’s top high school football players and will be televised on NBC at 1:30 p.m. EST and streaming on Peacock.
Trinity's Allen Evans and Atherton's Garyon Hobbs Will Play for the East
Trinity High School junior Allen Evans was selected as a defensive back for the East squad. Evans recorded 28 tackles in 15 games this season, plus one tackle for loss and two interceptions for the 2025 Class 6A state champions.
Junior Garyon Hobbs, who manned the third level for Atherton High School, logged some prolific stats as a defensive back in 2025. He was selected for the East team as well. Hobbs registered 71 tackles in 13 contests, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Atherton lost to Pulaski County High School in the 5A state semifinal.
CAL’s Ja’Hyde Brown Earns West Squad Selection
Junior Ja'Hyde Brown, of Christian Academy of Louisville (KY), was chosen as a wide receiver for the West squad. Brown helped undefeated CAL win the 2025 3A state championship with 98 receptions for 1,566 yards in 13 games and 24 scores.
All three Louisville players are expected to announce their college commitments during the broadcast.
Evans is considering Louisville, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Penn State and Alabama.
Hobbs' choices are Notre Dame, Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Vanderbilt.
Brown will select Alabama, Indiana, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, or Ole Miss.
According to NBC, the annual event averages an impressive viewership of 4 million-plus people. Some of its “alumni” include Heisman Trophy recipients and current and former standout NFL players: 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Adrian Peterson, Andrew Luck and Odell Beckham Jr.
A Proven Launchpad for Football’s Elite
“As a launching point for the country’s next wave of elite college football recruits, the Navy All-American Bowl gives emerging prospects the chance to shine on a national stage,” states NBC’s Navy All-American Bowl webpage.
The West side won last year’s edition, 13-7. NBC reports that 631 draft picks, 103 Super Bowl Champions, 274 Pro Bowl selections, 18 Heisman Trophy finalists and one Pro Football Hall of Famer (offensive lineman Joe Thomas) have participated in the Navy All-American Bowl.