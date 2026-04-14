Nation’s Top Track Talent Converges in Louisville for Must-Watch Showdowns at 2026 Eastern Regionals

April is the month for high school track and field.

The West Coast has the sunshine and the iconic Mt. SAC Relays and Arcadia Invitational. The East Coast holds the historic Penn Relays. Very cool.

Ok, granted, these meets are pretty prestigious. This trio of meets has been an important factor in the preservation of high school track and field.

But there is a premier draw in the Midwest and the Mid-South. You could argue that it’s the Drake Relays held in Des Moines.

But, nah.

The problem with Drake is that it’s for Iowa high schools only. The “real” meet is the collegiate and professional/World Athletics Tour segment of the event.

Eastern Relays Bring Track's Spotlight to Louisville

Which brings us to the Eastern Relays, held each year at the University of Louisville. Arguably, it is the pinnacle of all Midwest/Mid-South invitationals and relays. More than 100 schools participate from seven states.

The 2026 edition appears to have a handful of interesting matchups. The highlights could be the girls invitational 100 meters and triple jump, while on the boys’ side, the invitational mile run and high jump should provide for some intriguing competition.

Girls 100 meters Invitational

It’s a loaded field with a few of the top six seeds recording impressive early-season times.

The standout is Oldham County (Kentucky) senior Clara Warrick, who clocked a speedy wind-aided 11.59 (wind 2.5) this year at the NIKE Rocket City Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama. Her fastest non-wind time in 2026 is 11.74.

Male High School (Louisville) junior Grace Bethel is the local favorite. Her 11.77 should challenge Warrick.

Male teammate Jaliyah Taylor is the third-seed with an entry time of 11.87. Taylor dashed to a 7.18 finish in the 55 meters at the Nike Indoor Nationals.

Senior Samaya Butler-Batista of Jones High School (Chicago) has run 11.96 and has an outside chance to place in the top three. However, she could be surpassed by two Kentuckians who run below 12.2.

Those four round out the sub-12 entries.

Jade Hartlage of Christian Educational Consortium (Louisville) and Hannah McColl of Woodford County (Kentucky) bring 12.11 and 12.12, respectively, to the field. Hartlage competes in numerous events and is seemingly preparing herself for a heptathlon career in college. McColl is a freshman upstart who could make a statement at Eastern.

Girls Triple Jump Invitational

Thirty-seven feet and above will probably be the range for a top-four placing at Eastern. Four entries meet that range.

Senior Giulia Sironi of SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio) leads the entries with a mark of 40-4.25. However, her season best is 39-1.

Senior Courtney Burt of Whitney Young High School (Chicago) has leapt 40-0.25, yet only jumped 37-9.5 on April 11.

Senior Taya Rice of Agricultural Science High School (Chicago) has jumped 39-4.75.

Lastly, senior Natalie Svidal of Walden School (Louisville) has an entry mark of 38-9.25, but her season best is 37-6.



Boys Invitational Mile

Alan Webb can feel secure. It’s not likely his high school record of 3:53.43 will fall this weekend; nevertheless, it’s a stellar top-four.

Senior Paul Van Landingham of Cooper High School (Kentucky) is more of a “distance” runner who moves down to the mile/1600-meter distances. His entry time is listed at 4:05.70, whereas senior Nick Sanders of St. Xavier (Louisville) is a true middle-distance specialist. He enters Eastern with a listed time of 4:06.86. His season best at 1600 meters is 4:11.37.

James Gurley of Louisville Collegiate and Xavier Richardson of Lafayette (Kentucky) both posted sub-4:10 times.



Boys High Jump Invitational

Three vertical jumpers will be battling it out in the event.

The top of the list is Male High School’s Aaron Raney, who PR’d (6-10.5) at the Kentucky Indoor Championships in early March. Barring any execution mishaps, he will be crowned the Eastern Relays high jump king.

Next is junior Mitchell Staples of Meade County (Kentucky). Staples has jumped 6-10 in the past, but his 2026 best is 6-6.

Isaiah Summers of Greenwood High School (Bowling Green, Kentucky) has launched two 6-6 jumps this year.

The Eastern Relays will be held April 17 (evening) and 18 at Cardinal Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville.