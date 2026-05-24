Fastest Moments from Kentucky Class 3A State Track Meet Led by Kaden John, Boys 800

The Kentucky Class 3A state track and field meet produced fewer headline performances than expected, but several events still stood out. In particular, the boys’ 800-meter race and the performances of Frederick Douglass sprinter/jumper Kaden John.

Boys 800 Lives Up to the Billing

Male’s Nehemiah Kiser and Cooper’s Paul Van Laningham competed in a two-lap race to the finish. Van Laningham had won the 1600 meters earlier in the meet, but had enough in the tank to challenge Kiser. The Male Bulldog ran 1:51.72 to Van Laningham’s 1:51.90. St. Xavier’s Nick Sanders, a favorite to win the event, fell back to fourth, running a disappointing 1:54.28.

One performance that shouldn’t get overlooked was Assumption High School’s Mabel George running 2:09.63 in the girls’ 800 meters. Not only did she place first in the event, but George won by eight seconds and her time could place her in the top 15 in the nation.

John Delivers a Statement Meet

John was a dominant double winner in the sprints and secured a podium finish in the high jump.

Oldham County won the girls’ team championship, and Male picked up the boys’ title.



The Kadens Battle the Wind

The “Kadens” did not disappoint, especially having to battle through a -2.4 headwind. John added the 100 title to his indoor 55 meters championship in 2026. Then won the 200 in 21.58.

With the elements, slower times should have prevailed, but John clocked 10.59 in the windy and rainy morning. Kaden Mack (DuPont Manual) was second in 10.71.

Girls Sprints Fall Short of Expectations

It was an anticlimactic run which didn’t produce the expected breakthrough times. No records or PRs were set by the favorites Grace Bethel (Male), Clara Warrick (Oldham County), or Alexis Howard (Simon Kenton). A contributing factor was a negative wind reading (-1.4).

Bethel claimed first in 11.77, followed by runner-up Warrick in 11.87. Howard finished seventh in 12.47. In addition, Bethel won the 200 meters in 24.39, and Warrick won the 400 meters in a time of 55.11.

One notable result came from was Woodford County underclassman, Hannah McColl, who blazed to an 11.88 third-place result. Pretty impressive for a freshman.

Like the girls’ 100 meters, the girls’ triple jump fell short of the season’s top marks. George Rogers Clark’s Teigh Yeast won the event with a mark of 38-1.5, and Howard garnered second place with a 37-9.25 jump.

Both conclude their high school careers.

Field Events Produce Mixed Results

A 7-foot jump was non-existent, Saturday, as neither first-place finisher, Aaron Ramey (Male), nor runner-up, Mitchell Staples (Meade County), could reach that stratosphere. They had to settle for 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-6, respectively.

Sprint champion John was eliminated at 6-6, missing his three attempts, but took third place with a leap of 6-4.

Boys Discus Offers a Surprise

This event lost some of its luster when top-seed Donovan Moore did not compete. Second-seed Miles Hayward of Tates Creek placed second (152-10) but well below his seeded mark of 167-6. Third-seed Aiden Stark of Lafayette could only muster an eighth-place with a best of 143-5.

The winner was Lathan Koher of Madison Central, throwing 158-11.