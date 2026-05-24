Regional Tournaments Begin as Kentucky Softball Power 7 Turns Toward States

All of the Power 7 teams in Kentucky High School softball are officially playing in their regional tournaments.

State tournament participants will be determined by Thursday.

One notable bracket wrinkle has the Seventh Region champion playing the Sixth Region champion in the first round of the state tournament.



South Warren Still Sets the Standard

There isn’t much left to add to South Warren’s season. I get that. But South Warren High School’s dominance has read state-champion-a-foregone-conclusion all season long.

They enter regional play at 38-0. Their collective batting average is nearly .500. And their total ERA is around 1.0.

It all added up to the Lady Spartans moving up to No. 3 in the nation.

Greenwood Gets Its Opportunity

Greenwood (24-12) deserves mention because they play in the same region as South Warren, which makes their postseason path is difficult.

Aside from a drubbing at the hands of South Warren, Greenwood’s four contests before the loss to the Spartans were notable, and included a defeat of Mercy Academy.

Greenwood begins Fourth Region action Monday against Cumberland County, which built its 34-3 record against a lighter schedule.

Bullitt East Holds Position

It’s status quo for the Lady Chargers (27-4). They’ll meet up with Butler High School Monday in a Sixth Region semifinal.

Six players in the Bullitt East lineup are hitting above .440.

Mercy Regroups

The Jaguars (33-4) responded to the Greenwood loss by dispatching Valley High School, 15-0, and North Bullitt High School, 10-0, in the Sixth Region Tournament.

Mercy faces Holy Cross-Louisville Monday in a region semifinal at Ulmer Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville.

Daviess County Waits Its Turn

The Lady Panthers (30-2-1) appear positioned for a potential showdown with South Warren. The earliest that opportunity could happen is in the state tournament semifinals. But until that moment comes, Daviess County will have to patiently play its way through the Third Region Tournament and two contests in its state bracket.

The Panthers square off against Edmonson County Monday in the Third Region’s opening round.

Seventh Region Collision Course

Back to the Seventh Region, the Lady Bruins (24-5) play Assumption High School Monday.

Male (17-14) plays Atherton Monday afternoon at Ulmer Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville.

Wednesday’s regional championship game could setup a Ballard-Male rematch. The Bruins won the last matchup).