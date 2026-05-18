Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - May 18, 2026

As the high school softball season in several states intensifies, the latest national high school rankings feature a new No. 1 team.

Lake Creek out of Texas took over for fellow Texas high school power Barbers Hill, as the Lions have now won 24 in a row. Thompson from Alabama and South Warren of Kentucky moved up a spot each.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - May 18, 2026

1. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 37-1

Previous rank: No. 2

The Lions have now won 24 in a row, including an 18-4 dismantling of Georgetown in the UIL Texas softball championships. Lake Creek eliminated Georgetown, adding to Weiss, Santa Fe and West Fork through the playoffs as they prepare for a best of three with Liberty Hill.

2. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 43-1-2

Previous rank: No. 3

The Warriors took care of Austin recently in the Alabama high school softball playoffs, 6-1, after posting back-to-back shutouts in which they scored 22 runs. Now, Thompson preps for a showdown with Fairhope in the next round as they look to move one game closer to winning a state softball championship.

3. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 36-0

Previous rank: No. 4

The Spartans continue to prove their win over Orange Beach was no fluke, remaining unbeaten through 36 games played. Senior shortstop McLaine Hudson is hitting .750, as both Hadley Borders and Parker Willoughby are over .520 in the year. Hudson has also blasted 23 home runs and swiped 42 bases.

4. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 36-4

Previous rank: No. 1

For the first time since late in February, Barbers Hill suffered a loss, dropping the first game in a best of three series with La Porte in the UIL Texas high school softball playoffs. Prior to that, they had swept East View, College Station and Angelton. La Porte ended the lengthy run with a 3-1 victory.

5. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 41-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Softball fans in Alabama are in for a treat, as the Makos take on West Limestone, who owns a 34-3-1 record in the next round of the Alabama high school playoffs. Orange Beach handled Dale County and Opp in recent games, 13-0 and 14-0. Jayde Palmer, Katie King and Teagan Revette are all hitting over .530, as King, Revette and MK McMullan have a combined 43 home runs.

6. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 37-1

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cavaliers have won seven straight since their lone loss, including postseason wins in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Softball State Tournament over Fisher, Bunkie, D’Arbonne Woods and Parkview Baptist. Calvary Baptist Academy has allowed just three runs in those four games.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 31-2

Previous rank: No. 7

Both Finlee Williams and Kennedy Bradley have now hit 20 home runs for the Cardinals, as Williams owns a .612 batting average with 29 steals. Hutton Adrian has blasted 18 home runs and Bradyn Young swiped 24 bases on the season. Melissa is another team competing within the UIL Texas softball championships.

8. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 34-5

Previous rank: No. 8

A sweep of Kingwood has Katy set for series action with Clear Creek next in the UIL Texas softball playoffs. The Tigers have not lost since an early March defeat vs. Paetow, 3-1.

9. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 26-2

Previous rank: No. 9

The win streak hit 20 in a row for the Cougars, who are now deep in the CIF Southern Section playoffs in California. They advanced with a narrow 2-1 victory over Marina after blasting Corona and others in convincing fashion.

10. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 26-0

Previous rank: No. 10

The Cougars put up an incredible 40 runs in a ridiculous victory over Meadowdale recently, remaining unbeaten. Kenton Ridge has also allowed just one run in the last four games. Senior Brenna Fyffe has 19 home runs, JJ Davis has hit 13 and Ivee Rastatter has 12.

11. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 23-1

Previous rank: No. 11

Palo Verde is riding a lengthy win streak as they prepare for a matchup with Bishop Manogue in the NIAA playoffs in Nevada. Taylor Johns boasts a batting average of .691, as Ava Koenig is second on the team at .576. Johns also leads with 20 homers.

12. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 29-0

Previous rank: No. 12

The top team in South Carolina high school softball, the War Eagles are led by Aspen Boulware and Makenzie Sease. Boulware boasts a batting average of .571 with nine home runs and 51 stolen bases.

13. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 27-0

Previous rank: No. 13

The Bruins handled business in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, running their record to 27-0 with a 10-0 victory over Christian Brothers. They will now meet Vanden in the next round as they look for a third straight shutout.

14. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 33-4-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Another team that continues to pile up wins and advance in the UIL Texas Softball Championships, the Panthers destroyed a 37-win Grand Oaks recently, 18-4, which sent them to the next round and another best of three series.

15. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 26-2

Previous rank: No. 15

The Firebirds landed a big splash on Cooper City in the Florida High School Athletic Association Softball State Championships, shutting them out, 12-0. Anabela Abdullah has 42 runs scored and Zoey Abdullah has 39.

16. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 23-0

Previous rank: No. 17

The unbeaten Warriors were put to the test against Hickory Ridge in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association postseason, escaping with a 1-0 victory. Weddington also earned a narrow 3-0 win the round before vs. Mooresville.

17. Chariho (Wood River Junction, Rhode Island)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: No. 18

The Chargers followed up their big win over previously-ranked La Salle Academy by remaining unbeaten with a 4-1 win over St. Raphael Academy. Emily Popowich is hitting a team-leading .524 while Maddie Dorgan has 20 steals.

18. Wetumpka (Wetumpka, Alabama)

Record: 45-5

Previous rank: No. 19

Fifteen in a row for the Indians, who are locked in a matchup vs. Gardendale in the next round of the Alabama high school softball playoffs. Lalah Culpepper, a junior, remains a powerhouse, hitting 21 home runs on the season.

19. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 26-1

Previous rank: No. 20

Lilly Hauser, Jaylene Guadagnolo and Macy Clark make the lineup extremely difficult to deal with, as all three are hitting over .500. Tatum Wolff has 11 home runs, matching Clark.

20. Queen Creek (Queen Creek, Arizona)

Record: 31-1

Previous rank: No. 21

The Bulldogs have now bested Millennium, Perry, Xavier College Prep and Mountain View in dominating fashion in the Arizona high school playoffs. Up next for Queen Creek will be another meeting with Xavier College Prep.

21. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 33-4

Previous rank: No. 16

Katy was too much for Kingwood in the UIL Texas softball playoffs, as they had the season come to an end following a 6-2 loss in eight innings and 4-0 setback.

22. Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Record: 30-1

Previous rank: No. 22

The RedHawks have now won 11 straight, solidfying their position as the No. 1 team in Illinois high school softball at the moment. But there are suitors for that title, including Lake Central.

23. Coral Springs Charter (Coral Springs, Florida)

Record: 21-4

Previous rank: Unranked

The Panthers posted a strong resume-building win over Cardinal Gibbons in the Florida high school playoffs, 3-1. Both eighth-grader Alyson Vincze and junior Courtney Wahlbrink are hitting over .400.

24. Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, California)

Record: 25-3

Previous rank: No. 25

The Crusaders have continued to find ways to remain in the Top 25, posting a perfect league record to date. Rose Arias and Arri Romero are very difficult to score on.

25. Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Mississippi)

Record: 28-9

Previous rank: No. 23

The Greyhounds were on a nice roll before a hiccup vs. Hernando in the Mississippi high school softball postseason. Ocean Springs has a pair of prime basestealers in K’Lee Gum and Kerrigan Scott.

Dropped out: No. 24. Northwest Rankin (Mississippi).