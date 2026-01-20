Top 25 Kentucky Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
A new leader has emerged, or more accurately, has returned. Sacred Heart has made its case once again for being the top team in Kentucky. Last week, they strung together a 92-8 decimation of Wagerer High School — where 10 Valkyrie players scored — a 48-22 polishing of the Spencer County Lady Bears, and the week’s highlight: a comeback win against No. 2 Assumption.
The Rockets led Sacred Heart throughout the contest and took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. However, a 28-point final period by the Valkyries closed the deal in favor of Sacred Heart.
1. Sacred Heart (12-3) Louisville
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Waggener 92-8; def. Spencer County 48-22; def. Assumption 68-66
Marshall commit Brianna Wilkins averaged 20 points during the three game stretch, and teammate Amirah Jordan averaged 15 points and four steals.
2. Calloway County (21-0) Murray
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Marshall County 25-18; def. Nelson County 62-27; def. Allen County-Scottsville 66-44; def. Taylor County 49-46
3. Cooper (13-3) Union
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated No. 9 Ryle 69-63
Cooper junior Haylee Noel logged 42 points and was five of 10 from 3-point land in the contest.
4. Assumption (11-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Danville Christian 71-32; lost to Sacred Heart 68-66
5. Simon Kenton (19-1) Independence
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated South Oldham 65-47; def. Walton-Verona 74-45
6. George Rogers Clark (12-2) Winchester
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Bourbon County 75-19; def. Montgomery County 89-89
7. Frederick Douglass (13-3) Lexington
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Bryan Station 73-37; def. West Jessamine 66-43; def. Notre Dame 42-41
8. Campbell County (9-2) Alexandria
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Mason County 70-44; def. Scott 75-49
9. Notre Dame (10-5) Park Hills
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Seton High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) 39-33; lost to Frederick Douglass 42-41
The Pandas played competitive contests against Seton, ranked No. 9 in Ohio, and Frederick Douglass, ranked No. 7 in Kentucky.
10. Ryle (9-6) Union
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to Cooper 69-63; def. South Forsyth (Cumming, Georgia) 71-64
Ryle has one of the more challenging schedules in the state, playing in the super-competitive 9th Region along with games against top-ranked programs such as Simon Kenton, George Rogers Clark and Campbell County.
11. Holy Cross-Covington (14-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Beechwood 76-39; def. Conner 57-30
12. South Laurel (14-5) London
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Corbin 60-38; def. Whitley County 60-41; def. Wayne County 60-26
The Lady Cardinals have scored 60 points in the last four of their five contests. They recorded 62 in the other game.
13. Paul Dunbar (11-4) Lexington
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to Lafayette; def. Western Hills 60-45; def. Central 73-54
14. Ashland Blazer (12-1) Ashland
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated North Laurel 65-52
15. Bishop Brossart (17-1) Alexandria
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Bracken County 70-32; def. Nicholas County 61-55
16. St. Henry (11-4) Erlanger
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Ludlow 54-42; def. Dixie Heights 49-48
17. North Laurel (11-4) London
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Southwestern 48-36; def. Jackson County 56-26; lost to Ashland Blazer 65-52
18. Taylor County (16-3) Campbellsville
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Knox Central 55-40; def. Rowan County 62-50; lost to Calloway County 49-46
Freshman point guard Kennedy Deener is ranked eighth in scoring in the state, averaging 24.7 points per game.
19. Owensboro Catholic (12-5)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins 81-50; def. Apollo 66-24
Nine of the Lady Aces’ 17 games have been against teams from out of state.
20. Butler (9-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Mercy Academy 55-53
21. Barren County (16-2) Glasgow
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Bowling Green 57-27
22. Daviess County (16-2) Owensboro
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Defeated Henderson County 54-50; def. Owensboro 62-47; def. Graves County 47-36
23. Highlands (10-3) Fort Thomas
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Newport Central Catholic 53-44
24. Marshall County (12-3) Benton
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to Calloway County 25-18; def. Graves County 56-38
Marshall held Calloway County’s Sayler Lowe — averaging 21.8 points per game — to single digits in scoring.
25. Lyon County (16-3) Eddyville
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated McCracken County 58-54; def. Caldwell County 55-31; def. Trigg County 61-20