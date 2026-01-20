High School

Top 25 Kentucky Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026

Sacred Heart takes over at No. 1; Taylor County, Butler, Highlands, Marshall County and Lynn County all join the Top 25

Chris Adams

Sacred Heart Academy guard Amirah Jordan races down the lane ahead of Cooper's point guard Leila Allen in a game on Jan. 2, 2026.
Sacred Heart Academy guard Amirah Jordan races down the lane ahead of Cooper's point guard Leila Allen in a game on Jan. 2, 2026. / Chris Adams

A new leader has emerged, or more accurately, has returned. Sacred Heart has made its case once again for being the top team in Kentucky. Last week, they strung together a 92-8 decimation of Wagerer High School — where 10 Valkyrie players scored — a 48-22 polishing of the Spencer County Lady Bears, and the week’s highlight: a comeback win against No. 2 Assumption.

The Rockets led Sacred Heart throughout the contest and took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. However, a 28-point final period by the Valkyries closed the deal in favor of Sacred Heart.

1. Sacred Heart (12-3) Louisville

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Waggener 92-8; def. Spencer County 48-22; def. Assumption 68-66

Marshall commit Brianna Wilkins averaged 20 points during the three game stretch, and teammate Amirah Jordan averaged 15 points and four steals.

2. Calloway County (21-0) Murray

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Marshall County 25-18; def. Nelson County 62-27; def. Allen County-Scottsville 66-44; def. Taylor County 49-46

3. Cooper (13-3) Union

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated No. 9 Ryle 69-63

Cooper junior Haylee Noel logged 42 points and was five of 10 from 3-point land in the contest.

4. Assumption (11-5) Louisville

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Danville Christian 71-32; lost to Sacred Heart 68-66

5. Simon Kenton (19-1) Independence

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated South Oldham 65-47; def. Walton-Verona 74-45

6. George Rogers Clark (12-2) Winchester

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Bourbon County 75-19; def. Montgomery County 89-89

7. Frederick Douglass (13-3) Lexington

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Bryan Station 73-37; def. West Jessamine 66-43; def. Notre Dame 42-41

8. Campbell County (9-2) Alexandria

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Mason County 70-44; def. Scott 75-49

9. Notre Dame (10-5) Park Hills

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Seton High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) 39-33; lost to Frederick Douglass 42-41

The Pandas played competitive contests against Seton, ranked No. 9 in Ohio, and Frederick Douglass, ranked No. 7 in Kentucky.

10. Ryle (9-6) Union

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Cooper 69-63; def. South Forsyth (Cumming, Georgia) 71-64

Ryle has one of the more challenging schedules in the state, playing in the super-competitive 9th Region along with games against top-ranked programs such as Simon Kenton, George Rogers Clark and Campbell County.

11. Holy Cross-Covington (14-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Beechwood 76-39; def. Conner 57-30

12. South Laurel (14-5) London

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Corbin 60-38; def. Whitley County 60-41; def. Wayne County 60-26

The Lady Cardinals have scored 60 points in the last four of their five contests. They recorded 62 in the other game.

13. Paul Dunbar (11-4) Lexington

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to Lafayette; def. Western Hills 60-45; def. Central 73-54

14. Ashland Blazer (12-1) Ashland

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated North Laurel 65-52

15. Bishop Brossart (17-1) Alexandria

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Bracken County 70-32; def. Nicholas County 61-55

16. St. Henry (11-4) Erlanger

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Ludlow 54-42; def. Dixie Heights 49-48

17. North Laurel (11-4) London

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Southwestern 48-36; def. Jackson County 56-26; lost to Ashland Blazer 65-52

18. Taylor County (16-3) Campbellsville

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Knox Central 55-40; def. Rowan County 62-50; lost to Calloway County 49-46

Freshman point guard Kennedy Deener is ranked eighth in scoring in the state, averaging 24.7 points per game.

19. Owensboro Catholic (12-5)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins 81-50; def. Apollo 66-24

Nine of the Lady Aces’ 17 games have been against teams from out of state.

20. Butler (9-5) Louisville

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Mercy Academy 55-53

21. Barren County (16-2) Glasgow

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Bowling Green 57-27

22. Daviess County (16-2) Owensboro

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Defeated Henderson County 54-50; def. Owensboro 62-47; def. Graves County 47-36

23. Highlands (10-3) Fort Thomas

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Newport Central Catholic 53-44

24. Marshall County (12-3) Benton

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Lost to Calloway County 25-18; def. Graves County 56-38

Marshall held Calloway County’s Sayler Lowe — averaging 21.8 points per game — to single digits in scoring.

25. Lyon County (16-3) Eddyville

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated McCracken County 58-54; def. Caldwell County 55-31; def. Trigg County 61-20

Published
Chris Adams
CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Kentucky