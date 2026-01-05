Top 25 Kentucky Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 6 , 2026
Nationally, the girls high school basketball powers in Kentucky have failed to crack the Top 25.
It’s all good, though, as many of the top-10 teams prepare for in-state showdowns this month.
Cooper, Sacred Heart, George Rogers Clark and Assumption lead the way in our first rankings of 2026 in the Bluegrass.
1. Cooper (9-3, 26-6 in 2024-25) Union
The Lady Jaguars’ losses have been to ranked teams, but that changed Friday when they defeated the defending Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Girls Sweet 16 state champions, Sacred Heart. The Valkyries were considered the top team in Kentucky prior to Friday evening, but that has now changed. Cooper did suffer defeats in December by Notre Dame Academy and Calloway County after a two-point loss to nationally ranked Lawrence Central High School of Indianapolis. Junior Haylee Noel, who is receiving heavy Division I attention, averages 22 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
2. George Rogers Clark (7-1, 28-8 in 2024-25) Winchester
The Lady Cardinals last loss was to Doral Academy, ranked No. 13 in Florida. The scoring triumvirate of Robert Morris signee Teigh Yeast (11.8 ppg), Cincinnati commit Kennedy Stamper (13.0 ppg) and sophomore Kyleigh Chestnut (14.0 ppg) are keeping GRC in the top three.
3. Sacred Heart (7-3, 35-3 in 2024-25) Louisville
The defending Sweet 16 state champions took down South Shore High School of Brooklyn, ranked eighth in New York’s top classification, but then lost to Chantilly High School, ranked No. 23 in Virginia, and to Winton Woods, a top-25 team in Ohio. But the most significant matchup in Kentucky girls' hoops so far this season occurred last Friday between Sacred Heart and Cooper. The Valkyries seemed a lock for No. 1 in our rankings, but Cooper pulled out a 65-62 victory at Sacred Heart, asserting themselves into the top spot.
Sacred Heart Marshall commit Brianna Wilkins is scoring 17.7 points per game along with 6.3 boards for the Valkyries, and junior Amirah Jordan is registering 15.8 points per contest.
4. Assumption (8-3, 23-6 in 2024-25) Louisville
The Rockets fell to Somerset Academy — ranked No. 22 in Florida — Dec. 20 but have won three straight since. A loss to Clarksville Christian School this week (ranked No. 17 in Tennessee) didn’t impact their position, due to their strength of schedule. However, a formidable January awaits the Lady Rockets. Assumption meets DME Academy of Dayton Beach, Florida, which is ranked No. 15 nationally and No. 1 in the Sunshine State. Two days later, they battle George Rogers Clark, and then meet Sacred Heart Jan. 18. They close January against Notre Dame Academy. The Lady Rocket duo of Indiana commit Ashlinn James (12.9 ppg) and sophomore Se’Rae Bundrent-Palmer (13.5) will be challenged to increase those numbers.
5. Calloway County (15-0, 25-8 in 2024-25) Murray
The undefeated Lakers earned a victory against Cooper last week and shouldn’t be challenged in January, with the exception of a Jan. 16 contest at Sacred Heart.
Calloway County’s prolific scorer, Sayler Lowe, is logging 23.8 points per contest (she averaged 19.6 last season) and grabbing 9.5 rebounds. Senior Jaidan Koch is shooting 50 percent — 34-68 — from 3-point range.
6. Notre Dame Academy (9-2, 22-8 in 2024-25) Park Hills
Senior Emma Holtzapfel leads her squad with nearly 13.5 points per game.
7. Simon Kenton (12-0, 26-5 in 2024-25) Independence
Junior Brynli Pernell is recording 17.9 points per contest, while teammate Haylie Webb is registering 10 boards per game.
8. North Laurel (9-2, 32-3 in 2024-25) London
The Lady Jaguars opened up with a loss to Assumption but then won nine straight before falling to Ocoee High School, ranked No. 19 in Florida. The tandem of Mariella Claybrook and Laylee Phillips is tallying 15 points/12.4 rebounds and 11.6 points/6.1 rebounds per game, respectively.
9. Frederick Douglass (7-3, 27-8 in 2024-25) Lexington
The Bronco losses were to GRC and Assumption, plus to The First Academy of Orlando, Florida; however, their January slate appears to be an easier one, though it picks up steam in February. Frederick Douglass is led by junior Jaelee Knolwes (16.1 ppg/7 rpg) and freshman Tamia Waide (11.8 ppg).
10. Campbell County (6-2, 18-10 in 2024-25) Alexandria
The Camels’ two losses were to top 10 teams,the Simon Kenton and Frederick Douglass. They beat undefeated crosstown rival Bishop Brossard Saturday. Campbell County senior Isabella Jayasuriya is averaging 16.2 points and 9.2 boards per game.
11. Bishop Brossart (13-1, 26-8 in 2024-25) Alexandria
12. Ashland Blazer (8-0, 21-11 in 2024-25) Ashland
13. Holy Cross-Covington (9-2, 25-8 in 2024-25)
14. Ryle (7-5, 9-23 in 2024-25) Union
15. South Laurel (9-5, 25-6 in 2024-25) London
16. Knox Central (9-3, 25-5 in 2024-25) Barbourville
17. Owensboro Catholic (7-5, 26-7 in 2024-25)
18. Henderson County (7-6, 28-6 in 2024-25) Henderson
19. Pulaski County (10-4, 19-12 in 2024-25) Somerset
20. Mercy Academy (7-6, 19-15 in 2024-25) Louisville
21. Cumberland County (11-3, 19-8 in 2024-25) Burkesville
22. Southwestern (8-4, 19-12 in 2024-25) Somerset
23. Paul Dunbar (7-3, 14-17 in 2024-25) Lexington
24. Corbin (7-4, 19-11 in 2024-25) Corbin
25. Elizabethtown (6-4, 24-7 in 2024-25) Elizabethtown
Sophomore Maliah Courtney is averaging 27.2 and 10.2 rebounds per game.