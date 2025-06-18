Veteran Coach Aaron Stamm Named Head Girls Basketball Coach at Bishop Brossart
Bishop Brossart Hires Veteran Coach Aaron Stamm to Lead Girls Program
As reported by Cincinnati.com, Bishop Brossart High School has hired Aaron Stamm as its new head girls basketball coach. The announcement was made Monday, marking a new chapter for one of Northern Kentucky’s most experienced basketball coaches.
Coaching Career Spans Boys and Girls Programs at Multiple Schools
Stamm recently served as the head boys basketball coach at Ludlow High School for three seasons, following a three-year stint as the head girls coach there. This was his second time leading the Ludlow girls team, with his first tenure running from 2004 to 2010.
Between his Ludlow assignments, Stamm led the Conner High School girls basketball program from 2010 to 2019, cementing himself as a fixture in Northern Kentucky high school hoops.
Milestone Wins and Championship Pedigree
During the 2024-25 season, Stamm secured his 400th career coaching win. His time at Ludlow included 173 victories, six Ninth Region Tournament appearances, and seven NKAC Division 3 championships.
While at Conner, he posted 181 wins, five region appearances, and guided the Cougars to a 33rd District championship in 2017.
Honors and Hall of Fame Recognition
Stamm’s accolades include multiple Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) Coach of the Year honors. He has also been inducted into both the Ludlow Sports Hall of Fame and the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, further underscoring his influence and success in the region.
A Family Rooted in the Community
Stamm lives in Erlanger, Kentucky, with his wife, Patty, and their two children, Hayden and Alisa. His commitment to high school sports and the Northern Kentucky community continues with his new role at Bishop Brossart.