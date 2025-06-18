High School

Veteran Coach Aaron Stamm Named Head Girls Basketball Coach at Bishop Brossart

Longtime Northern Kentucky coach brings 400-plus career wins and Hall of Fame credentials to Bishop Brossart after successful runs at Ludlow and Conner

Gary Adornato

The Bishop Brossart girls basketball team will now be led by veteran head coach Aaron Stamm, who has won more than 400 games in his career.
Bishop Brossart Hires Veteran Coach Aaron Stamm to Lead Girls Program

As reported by Cincinnati.com, Bishop Brossart High School has hired Aaron Stamm as its new head girls basketball coach. The announcement was made Monday, marking a new chapter for one of Northern Kentucky’s most experienced basketball coaches.

Coaching Career Spans Boys and Girls Programs at Multiple Schools

Stamm recently served as the head boys basketball coach at Ludlow High School for three seasons, following a three-year stint as the head girls coach there. This was his second time leading the Ludlow girls team, with his first tenure running from 2004 to 2010.

Between his Ludlow assignments, Stamm led the Conner High School girls basketball program from 2010 to 2019, cementing himself as a fixture in Northern Kentucky high school hoops.

Milestone Wins and Championship Pedigree

During the 2024-25 season, Stamm secured his 400th career coaching win. His time at Ludlow included 173 victories, six Ninth Region Tournament appearances, and seven NKAC Division 3 championships.

While at Conner, he posted 181 wins, five region appearances, and guided the Cougars to a 33rd District championship in 2017.

Honors and Hall of Fame Recognition

Stamm’s accolades include multiple Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) Coach of the Year honors. He has also been inducted into both the Ludlow Sports Hall of Fame and the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, further underscoring his influence and success in the region.

A Family Rooted in the Community

Stamm lives in Erlanger, Kentucky, with his wife, Patty, and their two children, Hayden and Alisa. His commitment to high school sports and the Northern Kentucky community continues with his new role at Bishop Brossart.

Published
