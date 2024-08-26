Vote: Kentucky Football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
Kentucky high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Kentucky Football Player of the Week award from August 22-24, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brenan Griffin, Hart County
What didn't Griffin do for Hart County in Week 1? Griffin filled up the stat sheet in a 43-15 win over Nelson County, rushing for 150 yards, two touchdown and then on defense racking up 16 tackles, a sack and picking off two passes.
Vaughn Fielding-Chiles Jr., Fort Knox
The Fort Knox quarterback had arguably one of the best passing days yardage wise of any signal caller in Week 1 of Kentucky high school football. Fielding Chiles Jr. threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 188 and four scores.
Robert Magalong, Fort Knox
Another player from Fort Knox that had himself a huge game in the 50-48 loss to Breckinridge County was Magalong. The linebcker made a ridiculous 28 tackles, with 24 of them being solo.
Kaden Gregory, Graves County
Gregory was dealing out dimes in Graves' County's 35-28 win over Mayfield. The quarterback completed 13-of-26 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns.
BJ Evans, Tates Creek
Talk about rolling up the rushing yardage a week ago. Evans was running rampant in a 48-6 win over Eastern, rushing for 179 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Thomas Ferring, Highlands
In a 17-7 victory oer Lexington Catholic, Ferring was a defensive end on a mission to get the quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher tallied a team-high three sacks.
Lance Poole, Breckinridge County
In a 50-48 victory over Fort Knox, Poole was an offensive machine for the Fighting Tigers. The quarterback accounted for 330 total yards and six touchdowns in the wild shootout victory.
Wyatt Robbins, Murray
Despite Robbins' performance coming in a losing effort, the quarterback put up numbers rivaling anyone's in the state. Robbins finished with 358 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 loss to Union City.
Brady Atwell, Owensboro Catholic
One of the state's top quarterbacks is back and looking in mid-season form already. Atwell led the Aces to a 50-13 shellacking of Apollo and totaled 282 yards and six total touchdowns.
Brady Lee, Simon Kenton
The senior quarterback was another player that filled up the stat sheet last week. In Simon Kent's 50-35 victory over Dixie Heights, Lee accounted for 410 total yards and five touchdowns.
