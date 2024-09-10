High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Kentucky Football Player of the Week? (9/10/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s games

Andy Villamarzo

Cooper Jaguars linebacker Lucas Hughes attempts to put a stop to Bowling Green Purples quarterback Deuce Bailey (2) during the KHSAA Class 5A 2023 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine state finals football game between Cooper Jaguars and Bowling Green Purples on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Cooper Jaguars linebacker Lucas Hughes attempts to put a stop to Bowling Green Purples quarterback Deuce Bailey (2) during the KHSAA Class 5A 2023 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine state finals football game between Cooper Jaguars and Bowling Green Purples on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 3 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Kentucky Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Cameron Bulle, Glasgow

Another player that made it happen via a strong rushing performance was Scotties' running back Cameron Bulle. The tailback rushed for 135 yards on 19 touches and scored three times.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Deuce Bailey, Bowling Green

The Purples got by Bryan Station behind a stellar performance from Bailey, who threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady Atwell, Owensboro Catholic

Atwell is making his weekly appearance on the list after totaling 343 yards and six touchdowns in Owensboro Catholic's 49-16 win over Greenwood.

Denis Marrs, Graves County

Marrs led the ground attack for Graves County in a 41-20 victory over McEwen. The running back rushed for 160 yards on 16 attempts and scored two touchdowns.

Antonio Harris, Male

In a thrilling 35-32 victory over St. Xavier, Harris was a difference maker for Male, hauling in three passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Gabe Mcwilliams, Center Grove

The senior quarterback was finding the mark in the team's 24-10 upset win over Louisville Trinity. Mcwilliams completed 21-of-34 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

George Kibawa, South Warren

Just a freshman, Kibawa displayed why he might be one of the top 2028's in Kentucky. The quarterback completed 13-of-20 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-6 win over Southwestern.

Isaiah Sebastian, Lloyd Memorial

The senior dynamo accounted for 98 total yards on just two touches, scoring touchdowns on both attempts in Lloyd Memorial's 36-6 victory over Holmes.

Cam O'Hara, Cooper

It's hard to keep O'Hara off this list with his passing performances on a weekly basis. The junior passer completed 25-of-41 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns in Cooper's 21-14 win over Ryle.

