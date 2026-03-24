Minnesota High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Tournament Scores, Recaps, Schedule - March 24
Follow the action from the first day of the boys basketball state tournament
The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament begins on Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis with the Class 4A quarterfinals and two Class 2A quarterfinals.
High School On SI has final scores, recaps and schedules. This page will be updates throughout the day.
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Tartan (29-0) vs. No. 8 Blaine (21-6)
No. 4 Lakeville South (23-6) vs. No. 5 Chaska (25-4)
No. 2 Wayzata (24-2) vs. No. 7 Apple Valley (17-10)
No. 3 Maple Grove (23-5) vs. No. 6 Alexandria (21-7)
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Goodhue (29-1) vs. No. 8 Perham (18-12)
No. 4 Jackson County Central (24-6) vs. No. 5 Albany (24-6)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917