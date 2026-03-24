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Minnesota High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Tournament Scores, Recaps, Schedule - March 24

Follow the action from the first day of the boys basketball state tournament
Jack Butler|
Target Center hosts the first day of the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament
Target Center hosts the first day of the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament begins on Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis with the Class 4A quarterfinals and two Class 2A quarterfinals.

High School On SI has final scores, recaps and schedules. This page will be updates throughout the day.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Tartan (29-0) vs. No. 8 Blaine (21-6)

No. 4 Lakeville South (23-6) vs. No. 5 Chaska (25-4)

No. 2 Wayzata (24-2) vs. No. 7 Apple Valley (17-10)

No. 3 Maple Grove (23-5) vs. No. 6 Alexandria (21-7)

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Goodhue (29-1) vs. No. 8 Perham (18-12)

No. 4 Jackson County Central (24-6) vs. No. 5 Albany (24-6)

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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