Why Kentucky’s Seventh Region Baseball Tournament Feels Like a State Championship

The Kentucky high school baseball postseason begins Monday with the start of the Seventh Region Tournament. And the most highly anticipated regional tournament gets underway Monday.

A Region Loaded With State Contenders

The Seventh Region has become Kentucky's premier high school baseball region. With due respect to the other regions, the Seventh Region title game, played at the epic Jim Patterson Stadium on the University of Louisville campus, is the de facto state tournament championship.

This season, the Seventh Region Tournament expanded from eight teams to 15 teams, foregoing district tournaments.

Most of the top teams in the state reside in the Seventh Region: Trinity-Louisville (ranked No. 6 in the nation by Perfect Game), Male (25-5), St. Xavier (eleven of its opponents were from out of state), DuPont Manual (16-11) and Ballard (beat St. X and DuPont Manual this season).

Other competitive programs include Eastern (14-18), Brown (11-6), Christian Academy-Louisville (10-18), Atherton (12-12), Kentucky Country Day (9-9) and Highlands Latin (13-13).

Waggener (7-9), Portland Christian (6-6), Frances Parker (5-7), Shawnee (4-7), Seneca (3-10) and Central (1-12) round out the region.

Portland Christian and Shawnee are not competing in the tournament.

As mentioned in other High School On SI articles, Trinity is the clear favorite. The Rocks will likely enter the state tournament as the favorites.

Last year, the Rocks edged St. X, 4-3, in the region title game to move onto the state tournament. Trinity, St. X, Male and Ballard were the region semifinalists.

Should Two Teams Advance?

Only one team advances from the Seventh Region despite the depth of the field.

A single team from each of the state’s 16 regions qualifies into the state tournament, but if the Kentucky High School Athletic Association made an exception for the Seventh Region, and allowed two teams, it would likely strengthen the state tournament field.

The 11th Region Also Has Depth

The 11th Region (which comprises teams from the greater Lexington area) is also solid, consisting of seven programs with winning records. They include Sayre (22-8), Lexington Catholic (26-8), Henry Clay (26-10), Scott County (24-10), Madison Central (22-10), Lexington Christian (21-11) and Frederick Douglass (19-14).

If the KHSAA ever expanded the format to allow an extra team in the state tournament, it stands to reason that it would come from the 11th.

The idea continues to gain discussion as the region’s dominance persists.

Opening Round Matchups

Monday’s opening round action includes, St. X hosting Seneca (5:30 p.m.), Kentucky Country Day visiting Trinity (5:30 p.m.), Male traveling to Ballard to face Central (7:30 p.m.) and Ballard hosting Waggener (5:30 p.m.). DuPont Manual has a bye.